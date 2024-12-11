Former top Tibet party leader expelled from party, public office for corruption

(TibetanReview.net, Dec11’24) –Wu Yingjie, who grew up in Tibet and spent most of his political career there, including as party secretary, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws. He is a former member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and also a former head of the Committee on Culture, Historical Data and Studies of the CPPCC National Committee.

An investigation revealed that while working in relevant positions, Wu failed to implement the Party’s policies for governing the Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era and meddled in local projects for personal gain, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Dec 10, referring to Tibet by its Sinicized term, citing a statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS).

The report said Wu also violated the Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct and took undue advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in matters such as project contracting and accept massive bribes in return.

Wu’s actions constituted serious duty-related violations, and he is also suspected of bribery. His illegal gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution, the statement noted, the report added.

Wu was born in Changyi County, Shandong province, but moved to Tibet at one year old when his father received a job assignment there. A graduate of the Tibet Minzu University who received leadership education at the Central Party School of the Chinese Communist Party, Wu began working in Tibet in 1977.

In Aug 2016, he became the Communist Party Secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Wu leaped directly from the deputy party chief position into the office of the party secretary, breaking a tradition that TAR party chiefs would be appointed from other regions in China.

On Oct 23, 2021, he was appointed vice chairperson of the National People’s Congress Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee. In Mar 2023, Wu was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and director of the committee on culture, historical data and studies.

On Jun 16, 2024, Wu was suspected of “serious violations of laws and regulations” by the CDI, the party’s internal disciplinary body, and the NCS, the highest anti-corruption agency of China.

Later, on Jul 24, the Eighth Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of CPPCC made the decision to remove Wu as a member of the committee and as director of the committee on culture, historical data and studies.