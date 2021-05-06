G7 nations ask China to respect fundamental rights, freedoms in Xijiang, Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, May06’21) – Foreign ministers of the G7 countries who met in London over May 3-5, ahead of the grouping’s Jun 11-13 summit, have called on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang and Tibet, a rare occurrence at such a meeting.

The meeting was seen as a vital step in consolidating the world’s leading democracies approach to tackling the major global challenges and curating a better world. It discussed wide-ranging global issues from climate change and human rights issues to gender equality, with China being among the meeting’s focus.

Discussing Foreign and Security Policy issues, the G7 foreign ministers have drawn attention to the human rights situation in China and raised concerns over the latter’s flouting of international law and violations of human rights of the Uyghurs and Tibetans.

In their communique, the G7 foreign ministers have said: “In line with its obligations under international and national law, we call on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. We continue to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang and in Tibet, especially the targeting of Uyghurs, members of other ethnic and religious minority groups, and the existence of a large-scale network of ‘political re-education’ camps, and reports of forced labour systems and forced sterilisation”.

The members strongly called for unfettered and independent access to these places so that the situation could be investigated on grassroots level.

Britain hosted the meeting, which was the first such G7 event in two years. It was billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and an opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia.

The G7 members are the United States, the UK, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Canada.