Global Covid-19 cases reach a new daily high, active cases in Delhi continue to decline

(TibetanReview.net, Jul11’20) – Global daily Covid-19 cases have reached a new high, led by the US, which set a single-day record for the seventh time in 11 days, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) on Jul 10. India also hit a new record, with only its capital reporting improvement in the pandemic situation.

India has, for the first time, reported more than 27,000 new cases in one day, with the worst hit state of Maharashtra also reporting its highest daily number of new cases thus far. It was the eighth consecutive day Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh (100,000) but just 53 days more to race past the eight-lakh mark, noted a PTI report Jul 11.

Only capital Delhi was stated to be doing better than the rest of the states in terms of continuing decline in the number of active cases in the past one week.

India’s Ministry of Health tally shows there had been 27,114 new cases and 519 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 11 at 8AM, taking their totals to 820,912 cases and 22,123 deaths. The country has crossed the 800,000 mark just four days after crossing the 700,000 mark, noted timesofindia.com, Jul 11.

A total of 515,386, or 62.78 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 283,407.

India is currently the country with the third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the eighth most number of deaths from the China-unleashed global pandemic.

The 10 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 280,461 cases after 7,862 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 130,261 (↑3,680) cases, Delhi with 109,140 (↑2,098) cases, Gujarat with 40,069 (↑875) cases, Uttar Pradesh 33,700 (↑1,338), Karnataka 33,318 (↑2,313), Telangana 32,224 (↑1,278), West Bengal 27,109 (↑1,198), Andhra Pradesh 25,422 (↑1,608), and Rajasthan 23,174 (↑611).

Eight other states with more than 5,000 cases were: Haryana 19,934 (↑565) cases; Madhya Pradesh 16,657 (↑316); Assam 14,600 (↑568); Bihar 14,575 (↑631); Odisha 11,956 (↑755); Jammu & Kashmir 9,888 (↑387), Punjab 7,357 (↑217), and Kerala 6,950 (↑416).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 3,767 (↑92), Jharkhand 3,419 (↑173), Uttarakhand 3,373 (↑68), Goa 2,251 (↑100), Tripura 1,918 (↑142), Manipur 1,582 (↑132), Puducherry 1,272 (↑121), Himachal Pradesh 1,171 (↑319), and Ladakh 1,064 (↑9).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 732 (↑59), Chandigarh 539 (↑16), Arunachal Pradesh 335 (↑33), Mizoram 226 (↑29), Meghalaya 207 (↑94) cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 156 (↑5), and Sikkim 134 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 9,893 (↑226), followed by Delhi 3,300 (↑42), Gujarat 2,022 (↑14), Tamil Nadu 1,829 (↑64), Uttar Pradesh 889 (↑27), West Bengal 880 (↑26), Madhya Pradesh 638 (↑4), Karnataka 543 (↑57), Rajasthan 497 (↑6), Telangana 339 (↑8), Andhra Pradesh 292 (↑15), Haryana 290 (↑3), Punjab 187 (↑4), Jammu & Kashmir 159 (↑5), Bihar 119 (↑4), Odisha 56 (↑4), Uttarakhand 46 (↑0), Kerala 27 (↑0), Assam 27 (↑5), Jharkhand 23 (↑0), Chattisgarh 17 (↑2), Puducherry 17 (↑3), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Goa 9 (↑0), Chandigarh 7 (↑0), Meghalaya 2 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Among the larger states and the National Capital Territory, Delhi is the only one that has seen a decline in active Covid-19 cases over the last week, reported timesofindia.com Jul 11.

As of Jul 3, there were 26,304 active cases in the national capital, which declined by 18 per cent to 21,567 on Jul 10 morning. At the national level, active cases increased by 21.7 per cent during this period. In absolute terms, there are roughly 50,000 more active cases in the country than a week ago, the report said.

The only other large states in which active cases are growing slower than the national average are Haryana and Tamil Nadu, while Maharashtra has mirrored the all-India rise, the report added.

On the other hand, there are six states where active cases increased by over 50 per cent in the past week, namely Karnataka (89%), Assam and Odisha (80% each), Bihar (69%) and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (a little over 50% each).

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the tally Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Jul 11 showed no change over the total of 61 (↑0) cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal, of whom 13 were active while 46 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA also reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 12.5 million mark to reach 12,507,849 while a total of 560,460 had died as of Jul 11 at 2:04:32 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a record 228,718 new cases and 5,294 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,184,722), Brazil (1,800,827), India (820,916), Russia (719,449), Peru (319,646), Chile (309,274), UK (289,678), Mexico (289,174) … China (84,992).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (134,097), Brazil (70,398), the UK (44,735), Italy (34,938), Mexico (34,191), France (30,007), Spain (28,403), India (22,123) … China (4,641).

