Global Tibet movement expresses solidarity with Hong Kong people over China’s national security legislation move

(TibetanReview.net, May27’20) – Members of the International Tibet Network, a coalition of 170 Tibet-related campaign organisations, have on May 25 expressed solidarity with the people of Hong Kong “as they confront an imminent threat to their freedoms and autonomy with the imposition of a new draconian national security legislation”.

The coalition has called the proposed national security legislation a moved by the Chinese Communist Party to try to take full control over the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

The network has criticized the proposed legislation’s aim to ban acts of “splittism, subversion, foreign intervention, and terrorism” as vague and added that they had frequently been used to crackdown on peaceful dissent in Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia and mainland China.

The network has criticized Beijing for bypassing the territory’s elected Legislative Council to enact a national security legislation law for it as it dismantled the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy for the territory’s governance.

Expressing “solidarity support to all those protesting in Hong Kong right now”, the network said the people of Hong Kong, Tibet, East Turkestan, Southern Mongolia and China shared a common desire for basic human rights with them.

The statement, signed by the members of the network, called on governments across the world, but especially the US and the UK, to pressure the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to respect all obligations under international law, in particular, the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.