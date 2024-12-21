today-is-a-good-day
11.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, December 21, 2024
spot_img
China Watch

Guilty plea exposes Chinese ‘secret police station’ in New York

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Dec21’24) –In a damning indictment of China’s transnational repression of its critics and others, a Chinese resident in New York who operated a “secret police station” in the Chinatown district of Manhattan to aid Beijing’s targeting of dissidents has pleaded guilty on Dec 18 to conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, reported Reuters Dec 19.

Chen Jinping, 61, has entered the plea at a hearing in Brooklyn Federal Court before US District Judge Nina Morrison. He is said to face up to five years in prison when sentenced on May 30, 2025.

Chen has also admitted in court to removing an online article about the alleged police station on behalf of China’s government in Sep 2022. He has said he was not registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent at the time, as US law requires of people acting for other countries.

Chen and a New York-based co-defendant, Lu Jianwang, were initially arrested on Apr 17, 2023. Lu has pleaded not guilty to the same charge, as well as to obstruction of justice.

The report noted that the arrests followed a 2022 investigation published by Spain-based advocacy group Safeguard Defenders that reported China had set up overseas “service stations,” including in New York, that illegally worked with Chinese police to pressure fugitives to return to China.

China continues to deny having set up any such facility in other countries. “There are no so-called secret police stations,” Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, has said Dec 19, when asked about the Manhattan case at a regular news conference.

“(China) has always strictly abided by international law and respected the judicial sovereignty of all countries,” Lin has claimed, adding he had no knowledge of the specifics of the case.

China maintains that there are centres outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents such as driving license and offer other services. It has accused Washington of fabricating the charges to smear China’s image.

While the facility may indeed be helping to provide such service, prosecutors have also said that in 2022, Lu was asked by Beijing to locate an individual living in California who was considered a pro-democracy activist.

Before that, in 2018, Lu had sought to persuade an individual considered a fugitive by China to return home, prosecutors have said.

Previous articleIndia not on same page with China on ‘bifurcating’ border issue at Special Representatives meeting in Beijing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.