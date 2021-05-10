Has India’s second Covid-19 wave peaked?

(TibetanReview.net, May10’21) – The growth in weekly Covid-19 cases in India has slowed considerably, indicating that perhaps the second wave has reached, or was nearing, its peak, reported the timesofindia.com May 10. However, there have been concern that the numbers of testing have also gone down drastically.

Also, in the week ended Sunday (May 9), India reported more than 27,000 deaths and over 27.4 lakh new cases, its highest weekly Covid numbers till date, even as the growth of cases in this period, at 5%, was the lowest during the second wave, the report said.

The report said deaths grew at a faster pace of nearly 15%, with the daily case fatality rate crossing 1% for the first time in the second wave in the last three days.

Concerning new cases, India recorded 27,44,545 in the week, a rise of 5% from last week’s count of 26.13 lakh. By contrast, cases had grown by 16% last week (Apr 26-May 2) and by 47% in the week before, the report noted.

***

Meanwhile, the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 366,161 new Covid-19 cases and 3,754 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 10 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 22,662,575 cases and 246,116 deaths respectively.

This is the first time daily new cases have fallen below 400,000 in India after five days.

A total of over 18.67 million (18,671,222 or 82.39%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.74 million (3,745,237, or 16.53% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

More states, namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Jharkhand, and Goa, with heavy caseloads have reported slight declines in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (48,401), Karnataka (47,930), Kerala (35,801), Tamil Nadu (28,897), Uttar Pradesh (23,175), Andhra Pradesh (22,164), West Bengal (19,441), Rajasthan (17,921), Haryana (13,548), Delhi (13,336), Bihar (11,259), Gujarat (11,084), Madhya Pradesh (11,051), Odisha (10,635), Chattisgarh (9,120), Punjab (8,436), Uttarakhand (5,890), Jammu and Kashmir (5,190), Telangana (4,976), Jharkhand (4,169), Assam (3,299), Himachal Pradesh (3,093), Goa (2,633), and Puducherry (1,633).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (895), Manipur (579), Meghalaya (418), Nagaland (237), Sikkim (227), Ladakh (138), Tripura (133), Lakshadweep (125), Arunachal Pradesh (119), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (110).

Thirty states/Union Territories have reported 5 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (572), Karnataka (490), Uttar Pradesh (294), Delhi (273), Tamil Nadu (236), Punjab (191), Chattisgarh (189), Uttarakhand (180), Rajasthan (159), Haryana (151), West Bengal (124), Gujarat (121), Jharkhand (97), Andhra Pradesh (92), Madhya Pradesh (86), Kerala (68), Bihar (67), Goa (67), Himachal Pradesh (55), Jammu and Kashmir (54), Assam (48), Telangana (35), Puducherry (26), Odisha (19), Meghalaya (18), Manipur (15), Chandigarh (10), Tripura (4), Mizoram (4), and Nagaland (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged for the second day at 3,004, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 10. Of the total number of cases, 1,879 had recovered, 1,063 were active, and 62 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 158 million (158,355,838) and the deaths over 3.29 million (3,293,719), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 10, 2021 at 2:50 PM.