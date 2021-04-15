Held incommunicado since late 2019, Tibetan monk learnt to be jailed in Chengdu

(TibetanReview.net, Apr15’21) – The family of a 29-year-old Tibetan monk from Ngaba county in Sichuan province who disappeared after his arrest in late 2019 has finally been informed verbally by the local Chinese police on Mar 26 that he had been jailed for four and half years. They also informed the family that the monk was being held in a prison in the provincial capital Chengdu and they should follow the procedures for a prison visit there.

There is still no information why Rinchen Tsultrim was arrested, held incommunicado for so long, and on what ground he was tried and convicted.

Reporting on the latest development, Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) said the monk was arrested for expressing his views peacefully.

ICT said it believed that the monk was charged with “incitement to split the country” for expressing his views on the Chinese social media WeChat app.