Highest daily increase takes India’s Covid-19 cases to nearly 91,000

(TibetanReview.net, May17’20) – India reported yet another biggest ever daily jump in the number of Covid-19 infections as it prepared to extend its nationwide lockdown after May 17 with much more relaxations in non-hotspot areas. The country reported 4,885 new cases on May 16, with 120 deaths. These took the number of cumulative cases in the country to 90,927 and the deaths to 2,872 as of May 17 at 8M (GMT+5:30), according to the tally of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 34,108 had recovered, so the number of active cases was 53,946.

There were 30 municipal areas which currently constituted 79 per cent of India’s case load, reported indianexpress.com May 17. These were listed as BrihanMumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, all Delhi MCs, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

The government was stated to be looking to strengthen containment measures in containment as well as buffer zones to break the chain of transmission. This was conveyed by India’s Health Secretary Preeti Sudan in a meeting with principal health secretaries, municipal commissioners, district magistrates and other officials from the 30 municipal areas.

India is currently the country with the 11th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the pandemic which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 30,706 cases after 1,606 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Gujarat with 10,988 (+1,057) cases, Tamil Nadu with 10,585 (+477) cases, Delhi with 9,333 (+438) cases, Rajasthan with 4,960 (+233) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 4,789 (+194) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 4,258 (+201) cases, West Bengal with 2,576 (+115) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,355 (+48) cases, Punjab with 1,946 (+11) cases, Telangana with 1,509 (+55) cases, Bihar 1,179 (+161), and Jammu & Kashmir 1,121 (+108), and Karnataka 1,092 (+36).

Apart from the above states which each had more than 1,000 cases, those with more than 100 cases included Haryana 887 (+69), Odisha 737 (+65), Kerala 587 (+11), Jharkhand 217 (+14), Chandigarh 191 (+0), and Tripura 167 (+11).

Other states/Union Territories with more than 10 cases included Assam 92 (+2), Uttarakhand 88 (+6), Himachal Pradesh 78 (+2), Chattisgarh 67 (+1), Ladakh, 43 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Goa 17 (+2), Puducherry 13 (+0), and Meghalaya 13 (+0).

Besides, Manipur (7), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,135 (+67), followed by Gujarat 625 (+19), Madhya Pradesh 243 (+4), West Bengal 232 (+7), Delhi 129 (+6), Rajasthan 126 (+1), Uttar Pradesh 104 (+9), Tamil Nadu 74 (+3), Andhra Pradesh 49 (+1), Karnataka 36 (+0), Telangana 34 (+0), Punjab 32 (+0), Haryana 13 (+2), Jammu & Kashmir 12 (+1), Bihar 7 (+0), Kerala 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Odisha 3 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 3 (+1), and Assam 2 (+0). Besides three states/ union territories, namely Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 4.6 million mark to reach 4,648,785 with 312,029 deaths as of May 17 at 2:02:16 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 93,987 new cases and 4,126 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,467,884), Russia (281,752), UK (241,461), Brazil (233,511), Spain (230,698), Italy (224,760), France (179,630), Germany (176,244), Turkey (148,067), Iran (118,392), India (90,927), China (84,029), Peru (88,541), and China (84,044).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (88,754), UK (34,546), Italy (31,763), Spain (27,563), France (27,532), Brazil (15,662), Belgium (9,005), Germany (7,947), Iran (6,937), Canada (5,800), Netherlands (5,689), Mexico (5,045), China (4,638), Turkey 4,096), Sweden (3,674) and India (2,872).

