India adding Covid-19 millions faster than any other country

(TibetanReview.net, Sep05’20) – It has taken just 13 days for Covid-19 cases in India to increase from three to four million, the fastest rise for any country, reported the timeofindia.com Sep 5. The more than 86,000 daily new cases reported on Sep 5 morning was the third consecutive day of highest rise in new infections in the country.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 86,432 new cases and 1,089 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 05 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,023,179 cases and 69,561 deaths.

A total of 3,107,223, or 77.23%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 846,395, or 21.04% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.73%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 86,431, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 70,072, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 16,359.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths.

Twelve states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 25,964 (↑378); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,600 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,100 deaths, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,200 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,100 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Chattisgarh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 877 and 312 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remqiend ucnhanged at 147 (↑0) so far, of whom 53 were active, 89 had recovered and five had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 05 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 26,642,887 and the deaths 875,031, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Sep 05, 2020.

