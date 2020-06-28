India, among the worst Covid-19- hit, seeing most rapid increase in cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jun28’20) – The Covid-19 pandemic is growing fastest in South Asia and South America which have become the new epicentres. And both within South Asia and within countries on the top 20 global lists of cases and deaths, India is among those in which the disease is gaining ground most rapidly, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 28.

The report said India had the second highest daily growth rate of Covid-19 deaths (4.2%) and of cases (3.6%) over the last 15 days. It added that deaths were growing faster only in Chile at 4.4% a day while cases were increasing more rapidly in South Africa at 5.2% a day.

Also within South Asia, India already had the highest case fatality rate of 3.1% and it had added to the toll faster than any other country over this period, the report added.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India continues to surge each day as if there is no end to how high it can go.

The country’s Ministry of Health reported yet another record high daily number of infections at 19,906, with 410 new deaths, over the past 24 hours as of Jun 28 at 8AM, taking their totals to 528,859 cases and 16,095 deaths.

A total of 309,713, or 58.56 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 203,051.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

***

The 12 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 159,133 cases after 6,368 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 80,188 (↑2,948) cases, Tamil Nadu with 78,335 (↑3,713) cases, Gujarat with 30,709 (↑614) cases, Uttar Pradesh 21,549 (↑606), Rajasthan 16,944 (↑284), West Bengal 16,711 (↑521), Telangana 13,436 (↑1,087), Haryana with 13,427 (↑543) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 12,965 (↑167) cases, Andhra Pradesh 12,285 (↑796), and Karnataka 11,923 (↑918).

Below them were 12 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Bihar 8,931 (↑215), Jammu & Kashmir 6,966 (↑204), Assam 6,816 (↑209), Odisha 6,350 (↑170), Punjab 5,056 (↑99), Kerala 4,071 (↑195), Uttarakhand 2,791 (↑66), Chattisgarh 2,545 (↑0), Jharkhand 2,339 (↑49), Tripura 1,334 (↑9), Goa 1,128 (↑89), and Manipur 1,092 (↑17).

And then there were seven other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Ladakh 960 (↑14), Himachal Pradesh 894 (↑30), Puducherry 619 (↑117), Chandigarh 428 (↑3), Nagaland 387 (↑16), Arunachal Pradesh 177 (↑5), and Mizoram 148 (↑3).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 87 (↑1), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 (↑0), and Meghalaya 47 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 7,273 (↑167), followed by Delhi 2,558 (↑66), Gujarat 1,789 (↑18), Tamil Nadu 1,025 (↑68), Uttar Pradesh 649 (↑19), West Bengal 629 (↑13), Madhya Pradesh 550 (↑4), Rajasthan 391 (↑11), Telangana 243 (↑6), Haryana 218 (↑7), Karnataka 191 (↑11), Andhra Pradesh 157 (↑9), Punjab 128 (↑6), Jammu & Kashmir 93 (↑2), Bihar 59 (↑1), Uttarakhand 37 (↑0), Kerala 22 (↑0), Odisha 18(↑1), Chattisgarh 13 (↑0), Jharkhand 12 (↑0), Assam 9 (↑0), Puducherry 10 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 9 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 2 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

With the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi expected to touch .55 million by end of July, India’s home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the temporary, 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre set up on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhatarpur on Jun 27. It is currently the largest novel coronavirus care facility in the world with a covered area of 12,50,000 sq feet, the equivalent of 22 football fields, noted timesofindia.com Jun 28.

Over 1,000 doctors and paramedics are expected to be deployed and the medical operations at the centre will be managed by the Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Also on the outskirts of Delhi, near Indira Gandhi International Airport, a 1,000-bed air-conditioned Covid facility was being readied by Defence Research and Development Organisation, the report said.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen sharply from 280 to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people had been screened on Jun 27 in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital, said another timesofindia.com report Jun 28.

The count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts were yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre’s directions.

House-to-house survey is being conducted across the city. At least 1,100 teams comprising two members each have been formed to screen the national capital’s population for Covid-19 infection.

The teams are armed with a mobile application — SS Corona — which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government.

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported no changes in the past 24 hours over the total of 41 cases in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 21 were active while 18 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA also reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged to the nearly 10 million mark to reach 9,994,206 while a total of 499,024 had died as of Jun 28 at 2:03:46 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 178,960 new cases and 4,428 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,510,323), Brazil (1,313,667), Russia (633,542), India (528,859) … China (84,743).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (125,539), Brazil (57,070), the UK (43,598), Italy (34,716), France (29,781), Spain (28,341), Mexico (26,381), India (16,095) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna