India and China complete 3rd disengagement from Ladakh border standoff, China adamant on a 4th friction point

(TibetanReview.net, Aug07’21) – India and China have completed the process of troop disengagement in the disputed region of Gogra Heights in Eastern Ladakh following the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders on July 31 that were held at Chushul Moldo on the Indian side, said Indian media reports Aug 6.

This is the third disengagement at the LAC in eastern Ladakh, after Galwan, and the big one in Pangong Tso in February, the reports noted. China is said to be still “disinclined” to withdraw from the Hot Spring, claiming it was holding position on its side of the Line of Actual Control.

The troops in the Gogra Heights area have been in a face-off situation since May last year, noted news18.com Aug 6.

The disengagement process was stated to have been carried out over two days, from Aug 4 to 5, with the result that the troops of both sides were now in their respective permanent bases.

The reports said all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides had been dismantled and mutually verified.

The report said attempts had been made twice earlier to disengage at Gogra and Hot Springs but the process was stalled mid-way by the Chinese.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted in May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

A series of military and diplomatic talks followed and the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February in line with an agreement on disengagement.

However, there is still no deal on PP15 patrol point or the Hot Springs area. “On PP15, China continues to insist that it is holding its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” the indianexpress.com Aug 6 quoted an official as saying earlier.