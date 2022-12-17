Dalai Lama assures summer 2023 visit to Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, Dec17’22) – On invitations from delegations from the region as well as for health reason, Tibet’s exile spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is to again visit Ladakh, a Union Territory of India, which shares border with Chinese occupied Tibet, during summer next year, reported the dailyexcelsior.com Dec 17.

A delegation consisting of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) led by its vice-president C Dorjey Lakrook, the Ladakh Gonpa Association led by its President Acharya Stanzin Wangtak and the Thiksay Khanpo Rinpoche met the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh (HP), and requested him to visit Ladakh in Summer 2023, the report said.

And the Dalai Lama has assured the delegation that he would visit Leh and Nubra when Monsoon season begins in Dharamsala.

The report also said that a few days earlier, a delegation from Ladakh’s Sham region led by the Chairman/Chief Executive Mr Tashi Gyalson of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) member from Ladakh, Mr Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, had also called on the Dalai Lama and requested his visit during summer next year.

The report added that the Dalai Lama assured his visit to Sham as requested.

During his two-month or so summer sojourn in Ladakh in summer this year, the Dalai Lama expressed a desire to visit the Union Territory next year, citing the local people’s devotion and the suitability of the place’s dry weather for his health when Dharamshala will be in the thick of monsoon.

It is also confirmed that Dalai Lama will preside over the religious congregation of Lamdon Yarchos Chenmo 2023 in Leh, capital of Ladakh, the report said.