New Nepal government assures policy continuity to concerned China

(TibetanReview.net, Apr09’26) – Following visits earlier by multiple delegates from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a congratulations meeting from Chinese ambassador Zhang Maoming on Apr 7, Nepal has assured Beijing that its stance towards China, including the “one China” policy, will remain unchanged under the new administration led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah of RSP, reported the kathmandupost.com Apr 8.

While the “one China” policy – which is taken to also include the stance of Tibet being part of China – is a common position among all major political parties in Nepal, governments led by the communist parties have been particularly sensitive towards any activity not only by the Tibetan refugee community but also by the country’s Tibetan Buddhists that might be perceived as offensive to China, including celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday.

The communist governments of Nepal have also ignored repeated complaints and even official findings of recent Chinese encroachments on the country’s territory while playing up the historical territorial disputes with India.

While ambassador Zhang called on Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal to extend a congratulations for assuming the post, he also discussed a host of issues of bilateral interest. The issues he raised included the new government’s foreign policy, its attitude towards China, and the status of the past agreements between the two states in the past and among others, the report said, citing officials present at the meeting.

Khanal has assured Zhang that Nepal’s principled position towards China would remain unchanged and the government upholds both the letter and spirit enshrined in the constitution of Nepal and its foreign policy doctrine.

The report noted that earlier, after the RSP’s landslide victory in the elections, delegates from the CPC arrived in Kathmandu to understand the foreign policy orientation of the new government. They held talks with Khanal and other leaders and sought assurances that relations between Kathmandu and Beijing would remain smooth.

In his latest meeting, the report quoted Khanal as having assured Zhang, “We will continue to uphold our principled position enshrined in the constitution regarding foreign policy. Our stance and standards would remain the same. As always, we will support the one-China principle and will not allow our territory to be used against any country, including China.”

The report noted that In order to get assurance from the new government, the CPC had earlier sent multiple delegations to Kathmandu to engage with the new RSP government and leaders.