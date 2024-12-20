India and China reach six-point consensus towards normalizing ties

(TibetanReview.net, Dec19’24) –In what has been described as a significant step forward towards further normalization of bilateral ties, the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China on boundary questions, Ajit Doval and Wang Yi respectively, have reached a six-point consensus on the future course of their dealings in their Dec 18 meeting in Beijing.

This was the first meeting between officials from the two countries in this format in five years.

The six points begin by saying the two sides will positively evaluated the resolution in eastern Ladakh while agreeing to work for peace on the ground. They have committed to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable package solution to the border issue. They have also agreed to strengthen confidence-building measures.

In a development of particular significance to Indians, the two sides have agreed to promote the resumption of Kailash yatra (pilgrimage), as well as river cooperation and border trade.

The two sides have also agreed to strengthen SR, diplomatic and military talks mechanisms, with the two SRs agreeing to meet again in India in 2025.

Ajit Doval is India’s National Security Advisers while Wang Yi is China’s Foreign Minister as well as a Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. They are their respective countries’ Special Representative on the boundary question.

The two sides agreed that border issues should be handled appropriately in the context of the overall bilateral relationship to ensure they do not affect the development of bilateral ties, said China’s official globaltimes.cn Dec 18.

While this may be so, India’s position remains that the eastern Ladakh border disengagement deal reached between the two sides on Oct 21 should be followed by de-escalation of tension at the border, and development mutual trust, leading to normalization of bilateral ties.