China’s top political advisor again calls for community-for-Chinese-nation drive among ethnic minorities

(TibetanReview.net, Dec18’24) – In yet another reported meeting on work on ethnic affairs by a Sinicization-obsessed party-state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), top leader Wang Huning has on Dec 18 urged efforts to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and to grasp the importance of taking the correct and distinctively Chinese approach to handling ethnic affairs.

Chinese leaders employ cryptic euphemisms in their policy documents and official remarks whose actual implementations are all about forced assimilation of the ethnic minorities and the destruction of their cultural identity under the ongoing Sinicization drive for Han-homogenizing the PRC.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting on the work on ethnic affairs, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Dec 18.

The report did not give any details about that meeting, such as who all took part in it, what its agenda was, and its decisions.

The report said Wang stressed the need to highlight the prominent features of the Chinese civilization and consolidate the sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CPC and Chinese socialism among all ethnic groups.

He was stated to have also called for measures to accelerate modernization in areas with large ethnic minority populations, promote exchanges between different ethnic groups, and improve laws, regulations and policies concerning ethnic affairs.

