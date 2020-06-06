India becomes 6th highest Covid-19 infections country

(TibetanReview.net, Jun06’20) – Reporting more than 9,000 new cases during the past 24 hours for the second successive day, India has surpassed Italy to become the country with the sixth highest total number of Covid-19 infections. Given current trends, India is set to rise to the fifth place in the list of Covid-hit countries on Jun 6, overtaking Spain, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 6.

Its total of 9,887 new infections and 294 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of Jun 6 at 8AM (GMT+5:30) were both the highest ever recorded thus far, noted tribuneindia.com and others Jun 6.

Almost 25 states and Union Territories currently had growth rates higher than the national number, but the slower rates in three of the worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan had ensured that the growth at the national level continued to decline, noted indianexpress.com Jun 6.

The coronavirus disease has not “exploded” in India, but the risk of that happening remains as the country moves towards unlocking its nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March to contain the Covid-19, PTI news agency Jun 6 cited World Health Organization Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan as saying.

With a total of 114,073 recoveries, India now has 115,942 active cases.

With the abovementioned new infections and deaths during the past 24 hours, India’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stand at 236,657 and the deaths at 6,642 as of Jun 6 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health.

The five worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 80,229 cases after 2436 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,694 (↑1438) cases, Delhi with 26,334 (↑1330) cases, Gujarat with 19,094 (↑510) cases and Rajasthan 10,084 (↑222).

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Uttar Pradesh 9,733 (↑496), Madhya Pradesh 8,996 (↑234), West Bengal 7,303 (↑427), Karnataka 4,835 (↑515), Bihar 4,596 (↑103), Andhra Pradesh 4,303 (↑80), Haryana 3,597 (↑316), Jammu & Kashmir 3,324 (↑182), Telangana 3,290 (↑143), Odisha 2,608 (↑130), Punjab 2,461 (↑46), Assam 2,153 (↑165), Kerala 1,699 (↑111), and Uttarakhand 1,215 (↑62).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Jharkhand 881 (↑88), Chattisgarh 879 (↑123), Tripura 692 (↑48), Himachal Pradesh 393 (↑10), Chandigarh 304 (↑3), Goa 196 (↑30), and Manipur 132 (↑8).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Puducherry 99 (↑17), Ladakh 97 (↑7), Nagaland 94 (↑14), Arunachal Pradesh 45 (↑3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 33 (↑0), Mizoram 22 (↑5), Dadra Nagar Haveli 14 (↑2), and Sikkim 3 (↑1).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,849 (↑139), followed by Gujarat 1,190 (↑35), Delhi 708 (↑58), Madhya Pradesh 384 (↑7), West Bengal 366 (↑11), Uttar Pradesh 257 (↑12), Tamil Nadu 232 (↑12), Rajasthan 218 (↑5), Telangana 113 (↑8), Andhra Pradesh 73 (↑2), Karnataka 57 (↑0), Punjab 48 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 36 (↑1), Bihar 29 ↑0), Haryana 24 (↑0), Kerala 14 (↑0), Uttarakhand 11 (↑1), Odisha 8 (↑1), Jharkhand 7 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 2 (↑0), Ladakh 1 ((↑0) and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past the 6.7 million mark to reach 6,742,875 while a total of 395,030 had died as of Jun 06 at 1:03:00 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 100,580 new cases and 3,735 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,897,838), Brazil (614,941), Russia (449,256), UK (284,734), Spain (240,978), India (236,954), Italy (234,531), France (190,180), Peru (187,400), Germany (185,416), and Turkey (168,340).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (109,143), UK (40,344), Brazil (34,021), Italy (33,774), France (29,114), Spain (27,134), Mexico (13,170), Belgium (9,566), Germany (8,666), Iran (8,134), Canada (7,778), India (6,649), Netherlands (6,024), Russia 5,520), Peru (5,162), and China (4,638).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna