India crosses 1 million Covid-19 infections, of which 342,473 are active

(TibetanReview.net, Jul17’20) – It was a day of records and a milestone for India in the spread of the Covid-19 infection, although the government insists the pandemic is under control and the big figures are really small when taken as percentages of the country’s population.

India crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 cases, becoming the third country to do so, and the highest single-day record yet in new infections. It was the highest single-day increase in infections for at least states too.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health show that there was a big jump to 34,956 new cases – the highest so far – and 687 new deaths – also the highest thus far – over the past 24 hours as of Jul 17 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,003,832 cases and 25,602 deaths. India has also clocked the eighth highest number of Covid-19 deaths thus far.

A total of 635,757, or 63.33 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 342,473.

The daily number of new cases, at 34,956, was more than the daily number of daily recoveries at 22,942.

The 10 worst-hit states with more than 25,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 284,281 cases after 8,641 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 156,369 (↑4,549) cases, Delhi with 118,645 (↑1,652) cases, Karnataka 51,422 (↑4,169), Gujarat with 45,481 (↑929) cases, Uttar Pradesh 43,441 (↑2,058), Telangana 41,018 (↑1,676), Andhra Pradesh 38,044 (↑2,593), West Bengal 36,117 (↑1,690), and Rajasthan 27,174 (↑737).

There were seven other states with more than 10,000 cases: Haryana 24,007 (↑696) cases, Bihar 21,764 (↑1,152), Madhya Pradesh 20,378 (↑735); Assam 19,754 (↑1,088); Odisha 15,392 (↑494); Jammu & Kashmir 12,156 (↑490), and Kerala 10,275 (↑722).

Besides, there were ten other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Punjab 9,094 (↑295), Chattisgarh 4,732 (↑193), Jharkhand 4,624 (↑304), Uttarakhand 3,982 (↑197), Goa 3,108 (↑157), Tripura 2,283 (↑15), Manipur 1,764 (↑64), Puducherry 1,743 (↑147), Himachal Pradesh 1,377 (↑36), and Ladakh 1,147 (↑5).

Finally there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 916 (↑14), Chandigarh 651 (↑26), Arunachal Pradesh 543 (↑81), Meghalaya 377 (↑31) cases, Mizoram 272 (↑34), Sikkim 243 (↑23), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 (↑4).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 11,194 (↑266), followed by Delhi 3,545 (↑58), Tamil Nadu 2,236 (↑69), Gujarat 2,089 (↑10), Uttar Pradesh 1,046 (↑34), Karnataka 1,032 (↑104), West Bengal 1,023 (↑23), Madhya Pradesh 689 (↑7), Rajasthan 538 (↑8), Andhra Pradesh 492 (↑40), Telangana 396 (↑10), Haryana 322 (↑3), Punjab 230 (↑9), Jammu & Kashmir 222 (↑16), Bihar 197 (↑17), Odisha 79 (↑2), Uttarakhand 50 (↑0), Assam 48 (↑2), Jharkhand 42 (↑4), Kerala 37 (↑2), Puducherry 22 (↑1), Chattisgarh 21 (↑1), Goa 19 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 11 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), Tripura 3 (↑0), Meghalaya 2 (↑0), and Ladakh 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Delhi continued to report more recoveries (1,994) than new cases (1,652), which cannot be said of the vast majorty of other states and union territories.

Besides, the city currently has 17,407 active cases, a decrease by 400 over the past 24 hours.

This is the sixth consecutive day the national capital reported new cases in the range of 1,000-2,000; its highest thus far being 3,947 cases on Jun 23.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 13.81 million mark to reach 13,810,534 while a total of 590,005 had died as of Jul 17 at 01:04:35 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 2,44,666 new cases and 5,620 new deaths during the past 23 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,576,430), Brazil (2,012,151), India (1,003,832), Russia (751,612), Peru (341,586), South Africa (324,221), Mexico (324,041), Chile (323,698), UK (294,116), … China (85,314).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (138,359), Brazil (76,688), the UK (45,204), Mexico (37,574), Italy (35,017), France (30,141), Spain (28,416), India (25,602) … China (4,644).