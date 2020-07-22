India has more Covid-19 cases in July than it had in all previous months

(TibetanReview.net, Jul22’20) – In sharp worsening of the Covid-19 situation in recent weeks, India has recorded more cases in July so far than in all previous months put together, noted the timesofindia.com Jul 22. The July’s count crossed 600,000 on Jul 21, going past the cumulative caseload of 590,000 recorded in the country till Jun 30. The reported added that the death toll this month also topped 11,000, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all fatalities since the pandemic’s outbreak in India.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health shows that there were 37,724 new Covid-19 cases – the second highest thus far – and 648 new deaths in the country over the past 24 hours as of Jul 22 at 8AM, taking their totals to 1,192,915 cases and 28,732 deaths.

This was also the seventh consecutive day Covid-19 cases in India increased by more than 30,000.

A total of 753,050, or 63.13 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 411,133.

The daily number of new cases, at 37,724, was more than the daily number of those who recovered at 28,472.

India currently has the third highest total number of Covid-19 cases and, after overtaking Spain, the seventh highest total number of deaths from the pandemic.

The nine worst-hit states with more than 40,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 327,031 cases after 8,336 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 180,643 (↑4,965) cases, Delhi with 125,096 (↑1,349) cases, Karnataka 71,069 (↑3,649), Andhra Pradesh 58,668 (↑4,944), Uttar Pradesh 53,288 (↑2,128), Gujarat with 50,379 (↑1,026) cases, Telangana 47,705 (↑1,431), and West Bengal 47,030 (↑2,261).

There were nine other states with more than 10,000 cases: Rajasthan 31,373 (↑983), Bihar 28,952 (↑1,306), Haryana 27,462 (↑604), Assam 25,382 (↑0); Madhya Pradesh 24,095 (↑795); Odisha 18,757 (↑647); Jammu & Kashmir 15,258 (↑608), Kerala 13,994 (↑720), and Punjab 10,889 (↑379).

Besides, there were ten other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases: Jharkhand 6,159 (↑403), Chattisgarh 5,729 (↑168), Uttarakhand 4,849 (↑207), Goa 4,027 (↑174), Tripura 3,331 (↑252), Puducherry 2,179 (↑87), Manipur 2,015 (↑90), Himachal Pradesh 1,664 (↑33), Ladakh 1,198 (↑3), and Nagaland 1,030 (↑9).

Finally, there were six other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases: Arunachal Pradesh 858 (↑68), Chandigarh 751 (↑14), Meghalaya 490 (↑24) cases, Sikkim 330 (↑25), Mizoram 317 (↑20), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 212 (↑5).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 12,276 (↑246), followed by Delhi 3,690 (↑27), Tamil Nadu 2,626 (↑75), Gujarat 2,196 (↑34), Karnataka 1,464 (↑61), Uttar Pradesh 1,229 (↑37), West Bengal 1,182 (↑35), Andhra Pradesh 758 (↑62), Madhya Pradesh 756 (↑18), Rajasthan 577 (↑9), Telangana 429 (↑7), Haryana 364 (↑9), Punjab 263 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 263 (↑9), Bihar 217 (↑0), Odisha 103 (↑6), Assam 58 (↑0), Uttarakhand 55 (↑0), Jharkhand 55 (↑2), Kerala 44 (↑1), Puducherry 30 (↑1), Chattisgarh 29 (↑4), Goa 26 (↑3), Chandigarh 12 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Tripura 8 (↑1), Meghalaya 4 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑0), and Ladakh 2 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Despite positive trends in terms of continuous decline in new infections and the number of recoveries exceeding new cases, the situation in Delhi still remains vulnerable. A serological survey finding showing that 23.48 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had developed IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies, indicating they had been exposed to the coronavirus, means that 77.52 are still susceptible to the infection.

Delhi has seen big drop in cases over the past several weeks, reaching 954 on Jul 20, although increasing to 1,349 on Jul 21.

The current outlook for Delhi is one of cautious optimism.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 14.71 million mark to reach 14,959,031 while a total of 616,764 had died as of Jul 22 at 01:04:49 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were thus 244,531 new cases and 6,615 new deaths during the past 23 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,902,135), Brazil (2,159,654), India (1,193,078), Russia (787,846), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), UK (297,389), … China (85,314).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (142,068), Brazil (81,487), the UK (45,507), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,168), India (28,732), Spain (28,424) … China (4,644).

By Blogsdna