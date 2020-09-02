India has the second highest active Covid-19 cases after US

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’20) – After a sharp fall on Sep 1, which has been something of a routine on Mondays due to less number of testing the day before, fresh Covid-19 cases in India again crossed 80,000 on Sep 2 morning, registering the second highest daily count so far. The number of deaths recorded in the country too rose beyond 1,000 after a gap of three days, noted the timesofindia.com Sep 2. The timesofindia.com compiles its own data based on government sources.

India has the second biggest pool of active cases in the world after the US. The number of active cases in the country crossed 8 lakh, having risen from the 7-lakh mark in 11 days. It had taken 15 days for active cases to rise from 6 lakh to 7 lakh. There has been a spurt in active cases in the past week in conjunction with the spike in fresh cases, the report added.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 78,357 new cases and 1,045 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 02 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,769,523 cases and 66,333 deaths.

A total of 2,901,908, or 76.98%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 801,282, or 21.26% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.76%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 78,357, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 62,026, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 16,331.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths.

***

Eleven states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, and Odisha had reported more than 106,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 24,903 (↑320); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,400 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,800 deaths. Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,000 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 846 and 280 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 144 (↑5) so far, of whom 54 were active, 87 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 02 evening.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 25,786,609 and the deaths 857,8775, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 6:58 PM on Sep 02, 2020.

