India hits another highest daily Covid-19 cases, gov’t insists most indicators are positive

(TibetanReview.net, Jul15’20) – Twenty-two states in India are in compliance with what the World Health Organization (WHO) considers a comprehensive testing volume for Covid-19 infection and the government has directed the other states to follow suit. This means conducting at least 140 tests per day per million population.

Delhi’s testing rate is the highest — 977.98 tests per day per million population. Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases, is doing about 197, while Tamil Nadu, the state with the second highest number of cases, is doing 563, reported theprint.in Jul 14.

New Delhi also said Jul 14 that the gap between active and recovered cases of Covid-19 was increasing progressively across the country, reported timesofindia.com Jul 15. Recoveries now account for 1.8 times the active cases, meaning people who are getting discharged from hospitals are much more than the new cases getting admitted.

The daily growth rate was also stated to have kept coming down: from around 31 per cent in March, to 9 per cent in May to around 5 per cent by the end of May, to 3.24 per cent on Jul 12.

The overall recovery rate was also stated tohave improved from 26.59 per cent on May 3 to 63.02 per cent at present.

Despite all these positive developments, however, India is currently the country with the third highest daily number of new infections.

The tally of India’s Ministry of Health show that there had been 29,429 new cases – the highest so far – and 582 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 15 at 8AM, taking their totals to 936,181 cases and 24,309 deaths.

A total of 592,032, or 63.24 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 319,840.

The daily number of new cases is still more than the daily number of recoveries at 20,572.

The 11 worst-hit states with more than 20,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 270,665 cases after 6,741 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 147,324 (↑4,526) cases, Delhi with 115,346 (↑1,606) cases, Karnataka 44,077 (↑2,496), Gujarat with 43,637 (↑915) cases, Uttar Pradesh 39,724 (↑1,594), Telangana 37,745 (↑1,524), Andhra Pradesh 33,019 (↑1,916), West Bengal 31,838 (↑1,390), Rajasthan 25,571 (↑635), and Haryana 22,628 (↑734) cases.

There were seven other states with more than 5,000 cases: Bihar 19,284 (↑1,325); Madhya Pradesh 19,005 (↑798); Assam 17,807 (↑1,001); Odisha 14,280 (↑543); Jammu & Kashmir 11,173 (↑346), Kerala 8,930 (↑608), and Punjab 8,511 (↑333).

Besides, there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Chattisgarh 4,379 (↑162), Jharkhand 4,091 (↑193), Uttarakhand 3,686 (↑78), Goa 2,753 (↑170), Tripura 2,170 (↑90), Manipur 1,672 (↑46), Puducherry 1,531 (↑63), Himachal Pradesh 1,309 (↑66), and Ladakh 1,093 (↑0).

Finally there were seven other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Nagaland 896 (↑51), Chandigarh 600 (↑12), Arunachal Pradesh 462 (↑75), Meghalaya 318 (↑0) cases, Mizoram 238 (↑5), Sikkim 209 (↑17), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 10,695 (↑213), followed by Delhi 3,446 (↑35), Gujarat 2,069 (↑14), Tamil Nadu 2,099 (↑67), West Bengal 980 (↑24), Uttar Pradesh 983 (↑28), Karnataka 842 (↑85), Madhya Pradesh 673 (↑10), Rajasthan 525 (↑0), Telangana 375 (↑10), Andhra Pradesh 408 (↑43), Haryana 312 (↑4), Punjab 213 (↑9), Jammu & Kashmir 195 (↑8), Bihar 174 (↑14), Odisha 74 (↑4), Uttarakhand 50 (↑1), Assam 40 (↑4), Kerala 34 (↑1), Jharkhand 36 (↑3), Chattisgarh 20 (↑1), Puducherry 18 (↑0), Goa 18 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 11 (↑0), Chandigarh 10 (↑2), Arunachal Pradesh 3 (↑1), Meghalaya 2 (↑0), Tripura 2 (↑0), and Ladakh 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 13.32 million mark to reach 13,323,530 while a total of 578,628 had died as of Jul 15 at 10:04:39 AM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 210,349 new cases and 5,340 new deaths during the past 21 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (3,431,574), Brazil (1,926,824), India (936,181), Russia (738,787), Peru (333,867), Chile (333,867), Mexico (311,486), UK (298,292), … China (85,226).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (136,466), Brazil (74,133), the UK (45,053), Mexico (36,327), Italy (34,984), France (30,032), Spain (28,409), India (24,309) … China (4,642).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

