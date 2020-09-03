India hits another record daily Covid-19 peak

(TibetanReview.net, Sep03’20) – With more than 83,000 new cases, India recorded its biggest single-day surge in Covid-19 infections on Sep 3 morning. This is the third time the country crossed the 80,000-mark, with the three peaks coming in the last four days alone, pointing at the rapid spread of the disease, noted the ndtv.com Sep 3.

No other country in the world has come anywhere close to the 83,000-mark in a day. The US had previously set a record in daily infections by reporting 77,255 cases on Jul 16 as per Johns Hopkins University figures — a grim milestone which India crossed on Aug 29 with 78,903 fresh cases, the report noted.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 83,883 new cases and 1,043 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 03 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,853,406 cases and 67,376 deaths.

A total of 2,970,492, or 77.09%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 815,538, or 21.16% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.75%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 83,883, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 68,584, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 15,299.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths.

***

Eleven states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, and Odisha had reported more than 109,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 56,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 25,195 (↑292); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,500 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,900 deaths. Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,100 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 856 and 291 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 145 (↑1) so far, of whom 55 were active, 87 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 03 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 26,050,603 and the deaths 863,488, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Sep 03, 2020.

