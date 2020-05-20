India hits record new Covid-19 cases with more testing

(TibetanReview.net, May20’20) – The number of people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in India reached yet another daily record on May 19 with the country’s Ministry of Heath reporting May 20 morning that 5,611 people had been infected and 140 had died, taking their cumulative totals to 106,750 cases and 3,303 deaths.

With a total of 42,298 infected persons having recovered, the number of active cases stood at 61,149.

The huge increase in cases was attributed partly to much more number of testing being carried out but also to the large number of migrant workers returning to their villages from the hotspot cities, apart from the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

India has about 0.2 deaths per 100,000 population, compared to around 4.1 deaths per 100,000 population for the world, timesofindia.com May 20 cited India’s health ministry as saying, underlining that timely identification and clinical management of cases had helped reduce deaths in the country.

India is currently the country with the 11th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the globally raging pandemic.

***

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 37,136 cases after 2,078 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 (+688) cases, Gujarat with 12,140 (+396) cases, Delhi with 10,554 (+500) cases, Rajasthan with 5,845 (+338) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 5,465 (+229) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 4,926 (+321) cases, West Bengal with 2,961 (+136) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,532 (+58) cases, Punjab with 2,002 (+22) cases, Telangana with 1,634 (+37) cases, Bihar 1,498 (+107), Karnataka 1,397 (+151), and Jammu & Kashmir 1,317 (+28).

Apart from the above states which each had more than 1,000 cases, those with more than 100 cases included Odisha 978 (+102), Haryana 964 (+36), Kerala 642 (+12), Jharkhand 231 (+8), Chandigarh 200 (+4), Tripura 173 (+6), and Assam 142 (+35).

Other states/Union Territories with more than 10 cases included Uttarakhand 111 (+18), Chattisgarh 101 (+8), Himachal Pradesh 92 (+2), Goa 46 (+8), Ladakh, 43 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Puducherry 18 (+5), and Meghalaya 13 (+0).

Besides, Manipur (9), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,325 (+76), followed by Gujarat 719 (+25), Madhya Pradesh 258 (+6), West Bengal 250 (+6), Delhi 168 (+0), Rajasthan 143 (+5), Uttar Pradesh 123 (+5), Tamil Nadu 84 (+3), Andhra Pradesh 52 (+2), Karnataka 40 (+3), Punjab 38 (+1), Telangana 38 (+3), Jammu & Kashmir 17 (+2), Haryana 14 (+0), Bihar 9 (+0), Odisha 5 (+1), Kerala 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 3 (+0), and Assam 4 (+2). Besides three states/ union territories, namely Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Himachal Pradesh crossed 100 as 12 persons tested positive on May 20, including 11 in Kangra district who were all returnees from Mumbai on May 18, reported tribuneindia.com May 20. They took the state’s total to 100 cases.

Kangra is now the district in Himachal Pradesh with the most number of cases at 32. Twenty-five of them are active, the report said.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 4.8 million mark to reach 4,911,902 while a total of 323,579 had died as of May 20 at 2:02:17 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 91943 new cases and 4,746 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,528,661), Russia (308,705), Brazil (271,885), UK (250,138), Spain (232,037), Italy (226,699), France (180,933), Germany (177,827), Turkey (151,615), Iran (124,603), India (106,886), Peru (99,483), and China (84,063).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (91,938), UK (35,422), Italy (32,169), France (28,025), Spain (27,778), Brazil (17,983), Belgium (9,108), Germany (8,112), Iran (7,119), Canada (6,028), Netherlands (5,734), Mexico (5,666), China (4,638), Turkey (4,199), Sweden (3,743) and India (3,303).

