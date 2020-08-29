India hits world records in daily new Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug29’20) – India set two global daily records of new Covid-19 infections on Aug 26 and 27 with 85,687 and 77,266 cases respectively, both surpassing the record previously held by the United States which registered 77,255 new cases on Jul 16, reported the edition.cnn.com Aug 28, citing Johns Hopkins University data.

Also, India’s Covid-19 death toll surged to the third highest in the world after overtaking Mexico on Aug 28 even as the pandemic numbers continued to swell in the country with the daily count of fresh cases staying above 76,000 for third day running and fatalities over 1,000 for the fourth straight day, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 29.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 76,472 new cases and 1,021 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 29 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,463,972 cases and 62,550 deaths.

A total of 2,648,998, or 76.47%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 752,424, or 21.72% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.81%. These were marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 76,472, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 65,050, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 11,422.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India also has the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India. While this is according to the Johns Hopkins University data, timesofindia.com, which relies on Indian government data, has noted that the country already had the word’s third highest number of Covid-19 deaths.

***

Ten states, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, and Assam had reported more than 101,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Odisha, Gujarat,Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 59,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 23,775 (↑331); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,300 deaths. Delhi with over 4,300 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 3,000 deaths each; Gujarat and with more than 2,900 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 808 and 239 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had risen to 138 (↑3) so far, of whom 55 were active, 80 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 29 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 24,758,970 and the deaths 837,559, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:58:19 PM on Aug 29, 2020.

