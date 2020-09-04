India is only country among the 20 worst Covid-19-hit not to reach peak

(TibetanReview.net, Sep04’20) – India is the only one among the 20 worst Covid-19-hit countries yet to reach a peak in the number of infections, even as its daily cases continue to hit new world records of more than 83,000 cases, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 4.

All the countries that have reported over 5 lakh cases have significantly reduced cases in recent times. For instance, the average of cases in the past three days in the US was less than half the country’s peak cases. In Brazil, the current level is less than two-thirds of the peak. In India, however, it was 92.3% of the peak of 83,883 cases, which was itself reported on Sep 3, the report noted.

Among countries with the maximum number of cases, the US saw its peak 40 days back, Brazil 35 days and Russia 47 days ago. In the case of Peru and Colombia, the peak was over a fortnight ago. There is no certainly, however, when India may reach its peak.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 83,341 new cases and 1,096 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 04 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,936,747 cases and 68,472 deaths.

A total of 3,037,151, or 77.15%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 831,124, or 21.11% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.74%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 83,341, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 66,659, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 16,682.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths.

***

Twelve states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 58,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 25,586 (↑391); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,600 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,000 deaths. Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,200 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 866 and 300 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 147 (↑2) so far, of whom 53 were active, 89 had recovered and five had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 04 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 26,319,805 and the deaths 868,983, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:58 PM on Sep 05, 2020.

By Blogsdna