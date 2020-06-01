India now has world’s 7th most number of Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jun01’20) – In a seemingly runaway surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, India reported yet another daily record high even as the country sticks to its momentum of further opening of the economy and people’s movement.

The country reported 8,392 new cases during the past 24 hour as of Jun01 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), yet another daily record, taking the country’s total to 190,535. The country also reported 230 new deaths during the same 24-hour period, taking the total to 5,394 deaths.

A total of 91,819 had recovered, leaving the country with 93,322 active cases.

India is now the country with the 7th most number of cumulative cases after overtaking France and Germany and 13th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 67,655 cases after 2,487 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 22,333 (↑1,149) cases, Delhi with 19,844 (↑1,295) cases, and Gujarat with 16,779 (↑436) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 8,831 (↑214), Madhya Pradesh 8,089 (↑198), Uttar Pradesh 7,823 (↑378), West Bengal 5,501 (↑371), Bihar 3,815 (↑179), Andhra Pradesh 3,679 (↑110), Karnataka 3,221 (↑299), Telangana 2,698 (↑199), Jammu & Kashmir 2,446 (↑105), Punjab 2,263 (↑30), Haryana 2,091 (↑168), Odisha 1,948 (↑129), Assam 1,272 (↑87), and Kerala 1,269 (↑61).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Uttarakhand 907 (↑158), Jharkhand 610 (↑147), Chattisgarh 498 (↑51), Himachal Pradesh 331 (↑18), Tripura 313 (↑46) and Chandigarh 293 (↑4).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Ladakh, 74 (↑0), Manipur 71 (↑9), Goa 70 (↑0), Puducherry 70 (↑19), Nagaland 43 (↑7), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 27 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 4 (↑0), Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 (↑0), Sikkim 1 (↑0), and Mizoram 1 (↑0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,286 (↑89), followed by Gujarat 1,038 (↑31), Delhi 473 (↑57), Madhya Pradesh 350 (↑7), West Bengal 317 (↑8), Uttar Pradesh 213 (↑12), Rajasthan 194 (↑1), Tamil Nadu 173 (↑13), Telangana 82 (↑5), Andhra Pradesh 62 (↑2), Karnataka 51 (↑3), Punjab 45 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 28 (↑0), Haryana 20 (↑0), Bihar 21 ↑1), Kerala 9 ↑0), Odisha 7 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Jharkhand 5 (↑0), Uttarakhand 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chandigarh 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 1 (↑0), and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

***

Delhi has seen a fourth consecutive day of 1000-plus cases and almost 6,000 in the past one week. The state government has decided to seal the city’s borders for a week, allowing only people with passes and engaged in essential services.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the city will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre. “Barbershops and salons will be allowed to open, but spas will remain closed. All shops will be permitted to open and there will be no restrictions on their functioning,” tribuneindia.com Jun 1 quoted him as saying.

The lockdown curbs will be restricted to containment zones.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 6.1 million mark to reach 6,172,448 while a total of 372,136 had died as of Jun 01 at 1:02:48 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 96,662 new cases and 2,703 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,790,191), Brazil (514,849), Russia (405,843), UK (276,156), Spain (239,479), Italy (232,997), India (190,962), France (189,009), Germany (183,500), Peru (164,476), Turkey (163,942), Iran (151,466), Chile (99,688), Canada (92,479), Mexico (90,664), and China (84,147).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (104,383), UK (38,571), Italy (33,415), Brazil (29,314), France (28,805), Spain (27,127), Mexico (9,930), Belgium (9,467), Germany (8,546), Iran (7,797), Canada (7,374), Netherlands (5,975), India (5,411), Russia (4,693), and China (4,638).

