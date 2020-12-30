3.2 C
India on alert from spread of new Covid-19 variant

By tibetanreview
A mother and child during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo courtesy: The Print)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec30’20) – The total number of people who have recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic infection in India has reached nearly 96%, with the number of active cases being well below 3% in a continuously declining trend.

However, the continuous decline in new infections and active cases, leading to continuously increasing recoveries, is being threatened by reports that a much more infectious variant of the virus causing the Covid-19 infection has reached India with a total of 20 people who had flown in from the UK having been found to carry the virus.

While these 20 are in quarantine, a total of 109 others who had flown in from the UK before Dec 22 could not be traced and tested. Police help was being sought to locate them, reported the ndtv.com Dec 20.

In Himachal Pradesh, two persons out of a total of 51 who had returned from the UK in the past two months had tested positive for Covid. Tests were underway to determine whether they were the more infectious variant, reported the tribuneindia.com Dec 29, adding they each belonged to Una and Kangra districts.

In the UK, where the new, more infectious variant was first detected, cases have surged in recent days, hitting new daily records of more than 50,000, reported bbc.com Dec 30.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 20,549 new cases and 286 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 30 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,244,852 cases and 148,439 deaths.

The daily new coronavirus infections in India rose above 20,000 after being below it for the third time this month.

A total of 9,834,141, or 95.99%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 262,272, or 2.56% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 20,549, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 26,572, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by just 6,309.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 5,887, followed by Maharashtra (3,018), Chattisgarh (1,188), West Bengal (1,134), Uttar Pradesh (1,021), Tamil Nadu (956), Madhya Pradesh (853), Karnataka (662), … Himachal Pradesh (214), and so on.

The 286 new fatalities include 68 from Maharashtra, 30 from West Bengal, 28 from Delhi, 24 from Kerala, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Chattisgarh, and so on.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 82,051,958 and the deaths 1,792,581, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 4:52 PM on Dec 30, 2020.

Previous articleChina condemns Tibet, Taiwan Acts; asks US gov’t not to implement them
Next articleChina jails Qinghai Tibetan nomad for Dalai Lama and related online posts
tibetanreview

