India records highest Covid-19 fatality in past fortnight

(TibetanReview.net, Sep15’20) – The Covid-19 death toll in India crossed 80,000 on Sep 14, with the country recording the highest fatalities in the world over the past fortnight, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 15. It said the last 20,000 deaths had come in just 19 days, at an average of more than 1,000 per day.

The country reported more than 90,000 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sep 14, according to a New York Times database, although the number dipped to below that number on Sep 15 morning. But India continues to report the highest daily new Covid-19 cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 83,809 new cases and 1,054 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 15 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,930,236 cases and 80,776 deaths.

A total of 3,859,399, or 77.65%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 990,061, or 20.08% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.67%.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 83,809, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 79,292, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 3,463.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 460,000 cases each in that order.

Ten other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 19,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 29,894 (↑363); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,400 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,300 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with over 4,000 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,200 deaths; Punjab with more than 2,400 deaths; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 984 and 429 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 282 (↑16), of whom 163 were active, 108 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 15.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 29,287,422 and the deaths 928,576, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:52 PM on Sep 15, 2020.

