India reported more Covid-19 cases in August than any other country

(TibetanReview.net, Sep01’20) – India now appears to have become the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic with the country reporting close to 2 million cases in August, the highest recorded in any country during any month since the outbreak of the pandemic in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 1. The country also saw a 50 per cent jump in deaths from the previous month’s toll, it said.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 69,921 new cases and 819 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 01 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,691,166 cases and 65,288 deaths.

A total of 2,839,882, or 76.94%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 785,996, or 21.29% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.77%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 69,921, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 65,081, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 4,840.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths.

***

Eleven states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, and Odisha had reported more than 103,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 53,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 24,583 (↑184); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,300 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,700 deaths. Delhi with over 4,400 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 836 and 2697 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 139 (↑1) so far, of whom 52 were active, 84 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 01 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 25,506,759 and the deaths 851,095, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:58 PM on Sep 01, 2020.

By Blogsdna