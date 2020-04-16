India reports 12,380 Covid-19 cases by Apr 16 morning after second highest daily infections

(TibetanReview.net, Apr16’20) – The number of people infected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India over the past 24 hours ending on Apr 16 at 8AM was 1,118, the second highest after the highest ever daily total of 1,463 reported thus far the day before, according to India’s Ministry of Health data. The pandemic has killed 37 people during the same 24-hour period, compared to 38 the day before. The country’s cumulative total of infected persons now stands at 12,380, and the deaths at 414. A total of 1,489 have recovered, with 10,477 people being still under treatment.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 2,916 (+229) infections, followed by Delhi with 1,578 (+17) infections, Tamil Nadu with 1,242 (+38) infections, Rajasthan with 1,023 (+54) infections, Madhya Pradesh with 987 (+57) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 735 (+75) infections, Gujarat with 766 (+116) infections, Telangana with 647 (+23) infections, Andhra Pradesh with 525 (+92) infections, Kerala with 388 (+1) infections, Jammu & Kashmir with 300 (+22) infections, Karnataka with 279 (+19) infections, West Bengal with 231 (+18) infections, Haryana with 205 (+6) infections, and Punjab with 186 (+10) infections.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Bihar, 70 (+4); Odisha, 60 (+0); Uttarakhand, 37 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 35 (+2); Chattisgarh, 33 (+0), Assam, 33 (+1); Jharkhand, 28 (+1), Chandigarh, 21 (+0); Ladakh, 17 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 11 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (7), Meghalaya (7), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Nagaland (1), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 187 (+9), followed by Madhya Pradesh, 53 (+3); Gujarat, 33 (+5); Delhi, 32 (+2); Telangana, 18 (+1); Tamil Nadu 14 (+2); Andhra Pradesh, 14 (+5); Punjab, 13 (+1); Karnataka, 12 (+2); Uttar Pradesh, 11 (+6); West Bengal, 7 (+0); Jammu & Kashmir, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Rajasthan, 3 (+0); Kerala, 3 (+0), and Jharkhand, 2 (+0). Besides Bihar, Odisha, HP. Meghalaya, and Assam had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Of the 35 infections in HP, 18 are active while 12 have been discharged after recovery while one, a Tibetan returnee from the USA, died in Kangra district, which had 5 cases thus far.

India remains under lockdown until May 3. However, some relaxations, or more restrictions as the case may be, will be applied to different districts depending on their situation. The government has currently identified 170 districts across the country as Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ or ‘red zones’, and another 207 districts as ‘potential hotspots’ where more restrictions will apply, including as containment zones with total restriction, after Apr 20. The districts with no new cases in the past 28 days are being classified as ‘green zone’ where restrictions will be relaxed to an extent.

Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 2.08 million, with the United States accounting for more than a third of the total. The total global fatalities have crossed 138,000, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths.

By Blogsdna