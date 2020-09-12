India reports globally highest, over 97,500 daily Covid-19 infections

(TibetanReview.net, Sep12’20) – For the third consecutive day India has reported a record number of daily Covid-19 cases, with the total daily numbers inching towards 100,000. Though India is the country with the second highest total number of cases thus far, its growth in infections is faster than anywhere else in the world, as cases surge through urban and rural areas.

Government officials and experts said the unabated rise in cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country were likely a result of economic activity re-starting, local festivals and lockdown fatigue, noted Reuters Sep 12.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 97,570 new cases and 1,201 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 12 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,659,984 cases and 77,472 deaths.

A total of 3,624,196, or 77.77 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 958,316, or 20.56% of the total. The case fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.66%.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 97,570, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 81,533, which meant a substantial increase in the number of active cases by 16,037.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 440,000 cases each in that order.

Nine other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, and Kerala had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 18,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,300 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 28,724 (↑442); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,200 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,000 deaths; Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh with over 4,200 deaths each; West Bengal and Gujarat with more than 3,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 2,200 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with over 1,200 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 950 and 388 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 261 (↑1), of whom 153 were active, 102 had recovered and six had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 12.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 28,506,254 and the deaths 915,920, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Sep 12, 2020.

By Blogsdna