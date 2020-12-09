India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 5 months, Tibetan cases total 1,353, with 161 active

(TibetanReview.net, Dec08’20) – Daily Covid-19 infections in India, though still the second highest in the world after the USA, fell to its lowest in the past five months (or 152 days) this Tuesday morning, to less than 27,000, according to the country’s official tally. More significantly, this was much lower even than that recorded on Monday morning when India reports lowest weekly new Covid-19 cases due to low number of testings on Sundays.

Also, the country’s active caseload has remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 26,567 new cases and 385 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 8 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,703,770 cases and 140,958 deaths. The number of new cases was 21% lower than the day before.

A total of 9,178,946, or 94.59%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 383,866, or 3.96% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 26,567, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 39,045, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 12,863.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 28th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

Still, India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 505,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 213,000 cases each, namely Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,774(↑40); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,800 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,700 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,700 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,400 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Ladakh, and Sikkim with between 995 and 117 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,353 (↑10), of whom 161 were active, 1,158 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 8.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 67,653,117 and the deaths 1,545,824, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:57 PM on Dec 8, 2020.