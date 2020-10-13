India reports lowest new Covid-19 cases in past 63 days, Tibetan cases up at 567.

(TibetanReview.net, Oct13’20) – India recorded its lowest Covid-19 cases in 63 days and the lowest casualties in 77 days as the dip from the peak levels of the disease in September has continued so far, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 13. What is more, the number of fresh cases on Oct 12 was the lowest since Aug 10. Besides, fresh casualties were the lowest since Jul 27, the report added.

The report also said that though the figures on Oct 12 have been lower than other days of the week since the outbreak of the pandemic and the dip has been attributed by experts mainly to fewer testing on Sundays, data from covid19.org showed that nearly a million tests (9,94,851) were conducted across the country on this Sunday (Oct 11). This was marginally higher than 9,89,860 tests the previous Sunday (Oct 4), but far higher than the preceding two Sundays – 7,09,394 on Sep 27 and 7,31,534 on Sep 20.

However, while most states showed a huge dip in fresh cases, the situation continued to be alarming in Karnataka, Kerala and Bengal which are yet to see a slowdown in the spread of the virus, the report noted. In the case of Karnataka, it was the first time any state recorded more cases in a day than Maharashtra, India’s worst hit state, the report noted.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 55,342 new cases and 706 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 13 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,175,880 cases and 109,856 deaths.

A total of 6,227,295, or 86.78 %, had recovered while the number of active cases was 838,729, or 11.69 % of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.53%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days, reported the tribuneindia.com Oct 13.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 55,342, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 77,760, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 23,124. This is the fifth day in a row that the number of active cases has remained below nine lakh, noted the tribuneindia.com report.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 660,000 cases each in that order.

Six other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, and Telangana had more than 210,000 each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 120,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 55,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 12,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 40,514 (↑165); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,00 each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,200 deaths each; Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,600 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,600 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Kerala with more than 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 955 and 762 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased after remaining unchanged for three days to 567 (↑32), of whom 318 were active, 233 had recovered and 16 (↑1) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 13.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 37,841,551 and the deaths 1,081,332, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Oct 13, 2020.

