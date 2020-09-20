India reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new infections for 2nd day, but with reduced testing

(TibetanReview.net, Sep20’20) – For the second successive day India reported more Covid-19 recoveries than new infections albeit only marginally. Besides, the cumulative infections totaled more than 5.4 million and the deaths more than 86,000. If the recent daily new cases did not hit new records, it may be because the nation recorded a sharp drop in testing since Sep 16, noted the timesofindia.com Sep 20.

India’s current positivity rate was stated to be around 8.6%-8.7%, pointing to the need for further ramping up testing to adequately track infections. The report cited experts as saying the positivity rate should be below 5% for testing to be deemed adequate.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 92,605 new cases and 1,133 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 20 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,400,619 cases and 86,752 deaths.

A total of 4,303,043, or 79.68 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 1,010,824, or 18.72% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.61%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 92,605, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 94,612, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 3,140.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 510,000 cases each in that order.

Twelve other states, namely Utttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha,Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four other states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 62,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 10 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,500 cases each, namely, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 32,216 (↑425); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,700 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,900 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with more than 5,300 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal with over 4,200 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,300 deaths; Punjab with more than 2,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Telangana with over 1,000 deaths each; and Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 987 and 478 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the third day at 291 (↑0), of whom 171 were active, 109 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 20.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 30,784,671 and the deaths 957,059, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:52 PM on Sep 20, 2020.

By Blogsdna