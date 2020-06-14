India reports over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for third successive day

(TibetanReview.net, Jun14’20) – India has hit yet another grim milestone in Covid-19 pandemic infections, reporting 11,929 new cases over the past 24 hours as of Jun 14 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the country’s total to 320,922, according to the tally of the country Ministry of Health. India also reported 311 new deaths from the pandemic, taking the total to 9,195 deaths.

This is the third successive day India reported more than 10,000 cases. Only three countries have more Covid-19 cases than India thus far, namely the USA, Brazil and Russia. India is also the country with the ninth most number of deaths from the pandemic thus far.

The number of recoveries, at 50.60 per cent, is more than the number of active cases, tribuneindia.com Jun 14 cited a government official as saying. The number of active cases is 149,348 while the number of recoveries stands at 162,379.

The eight worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 104,568 cases after 3,427 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 42,687 (↑1,989) cases, Delhi with 38,958 (↑2,134) cases, Gujarat with 23,038 (↑511) cases, Uttar Pradesh 13,118 (↑502), Rajasthan 12,401 (↑333), West Bengal 10,698 (↑454), and Madhya Pradesh 10,641 (↑198).

Below them were 14 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Karnataka 6,824 (↑308), Haryana 6,749 (↑415), Bihar 6,290 (↑187), Andhra Pradesh 5,965 (↑285), Jammu & Kashmir 4,878 (↑148), Telangana 4,737 (↑253), Odisha 3,723 (↑225), Assam 3,718 (↑220), Punjab 3,063 (↑77), Kerala 2,407 (↑85), Uttarakhand 1,785 (↑61), Jharkhand 1,711 (↑94), Chattisgarh 1,512 (↑83), and Tripura 1,046 (↑85).

And then there were eight other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Goa 523 (↑60), Himachal Pradesh 502 (↑16), Manipur 449 (↑64), Ladakh 437 (↑198), Chandigarh 345 (↑11), Puducherry 177 (↑19), Nagaland 163 (↑7), and Mizoram 107 (↑3).

Four states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Arunachal Pradesh 87 (↑20), Sikkim 63 (↑0), Meghalaya 44 (↑0), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 3,830 (↑113), followed by Gujarat 1,448 (↑33), Delhi 1,271 (↑57), West Bengal 463 (↑12), Madhya Pradesh 447 (↑7), Tamil Nadu 397 (↑30), Uttar Pradesh 385 (↑20), Rajasthan 282 (↑10), Telangana 182 (↑8), Andhra Pradesh 82 (↑2), Karnataka 81 (↑2), Punjab 65 (↑2), Jammu & Kashmir 55 (↑2), Bihar 39 ↑3), Haryana 78 (↑8), Kerala 19 (↑0), Uttarakhand 23 (↑2), Odisha 10 (↑0), Jharkhand 8 (↑0), Chattisgarh 6 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 6 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Assam 8 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Seven States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

Regarding active cases, Delhi, with 22,742, is second only to the worst-hit Maharashtra, which had 51,379such cases.

“More active cases mean need for more quarantine facilities and hospital beds. If the cases continue to grow at such speed, we may face difficulty managing the situation in the coming weeks,” timesofindia.com Jun 14 quoted a Delhi health department official as saying.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged close to the 7.8 million mark to reach 7,798,046 while a total of 430,292 had died as of Jun 14 at 2:03:14 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 128,729 new cases and 4,127 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (2,074,526), Brazil (850,514), Russia (528,267), India (320,922) … China (84,228).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (115,436), Brazil (42,720), UK (41,747), Italy (34,301), France (29,401), Spain (27,136), Mexico (16,872), Belgium (9,650), India (9,195) … China (4,638).

