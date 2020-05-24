India reports record 6,767 new daily Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, May24’20) – Led by Maharashtra as well as Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat and to some extent by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, each with more than 100 to as much as over 2,600 new cases, India reported 6,767 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours as of May 24 at 8M (GMT+5:30), taking the cumulative total across the country to 131,868. The country also reported 147 deaths during those 24 hours, taking the total mortality figure to 3,867.

With a total of 54,441 recoveries thus far, the number of active cases stands at 73,560, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health for the above period.

India continues to be the country with the 11th highest number of cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the globally raging pandemic.

The Centre on May 23 asked the 11 municipal areas accounting for 70% of active Covid-19 cases to step up testing for early detection, timely clinical management and a reduction in fatality rate, reported timesofindia.com May 24. These hotspots were reported to be located in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

***

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 47,190 cases after 2,608 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 15,512 (+759) cases, Gujarat with 13,664 (+396) cases, and Delhi with 12,910 (+591) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 6,742 (+248), Madhya Pradesh 6,371 (+201), Uttar Pradesh 6,017 (+282), West Bengal 3,459 (+127), Andhra Pradesh 2,757 (+48), Bihar 2,380 (+203), Punjab 2,045 (+16), Karnataka 1,959 (+216), Telangana 1,813 (+52), Jammu & Kashmir 1,569 (+80), Odisha 1,269 (+80), and Haryana 1,131 (+64).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Kerala 795 (+63), Jharkhand 350 (+42), Assam 329 (+70), Uttarakhand 244 (+91, Chandigarh 225 (+7), Chattisgarh 214 (+42), Tripura 189 (+14), and Himachal Pradesh 185 (+17).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Goa 55 (+1), Ladakh, 49 (+5), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Puducherry 26 (+0), Manipur 29 (+3), Meghalaya 14 (+0), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (+1), Sikkim 1 (+1), Mizoram 1 (+0), Nagaland 1 (+0), and Arunachal Pradesh 1.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,577 (+60), followed by Gujarat 829 (+27), Madhya Pradesh 281 (+9), West Bengal 269 (+4), Delhi 231 (+23), Rajasthan 160 (+7), Uttar Pradesh 155 (+3), Tamil Nadu 103 (+5), Andhra Pradesh 56 (+1), Telangana 49 (+4), Karnataka 42 (+1), Punjab 39 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 21 (+1), Haryana 16 (+0), Bihar 11 (+0), Odisha 7 (+0), Kerala 4 (+0), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 4 (+1), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 3 (+0) Uttarakhand 2 (+1), and Meghalaya 1 (+0). (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

The tally of Himachal Pradesh has meanwhile risen to 192 with six new cases confirmed during the day, reported tribuneindia.com May 24. One was from Kangra while three were from Una and one each from Hamirpur and Solan also. The state currently has 127 active cases.

In Delhi the number of containment zones increased to 92 with six new localities being sealed on May 23, reported tribuneindia.com May 24. These are located in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony; North district’s Jahangirpuri and Azadpur Badli; and northwest Delhi’s Naharpur Village and Mangolpuri.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 5.3 million mark to reach 5,327,085 while a total of 342,341 had died as of May 24 at 2:02:42 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 111,832 new cases and 3,910 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,622,670), Brazil (347,398), Russia (344,481), UK (258,509), Spain (235,290), Italy (229,327), France (182,036), Germany (179,986), Turkey (155,686), Iran (133,521), India (131,920), Peru (115,754), Canada (85,151) and China (84,084).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (97,087), UK (36,757), Italy (32,735), Spain (28,678), France (28,218), Brazil (22,013), Belgium (9,237), Germany (8,274), Iran (7,359), Mexico (7,179), Canada (6,466), Netherlands (5,830), China (4,638), Turkey (4,308), Sweden (3,992) and India (3,869).

By Blogsdna