India reports record new Covid-19 cases for 4th successive day

(TibetanReview.net, Sep06’20) – India reported the world’s highest number of record fresh Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day on Sep 6 morning. The country also briefly overtook Brazil to become the country with the second highest number of cases after the USA.

Brazil’s numbers may overtake India’s when its final tally for Sep 5 is added. But going by recent trends, India’s caseload is expected to break away from Brazil by Sep 6 to definitely become the country with the second highest total number of cases.

India, currently in the midst of the biggest Covid-19 spike seen in any country since the pandemic’s outbreak, has been recording nearly twice the number of daily cases than Brazil and US over the past few days, noted the timesofindia.com Sep 6.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 90,632 new cases and 1,065 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 06 at 8AM, taking their totals to 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.

A total of 3,180,865, or 77.32%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 862,320, or 20.96% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.72%. These continued to be marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 90,632, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 73,642, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 16,990.

India is currently the country with the world’ third highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, after overtaking Mexico recently for the number of deaths. It is expected to overtake Brazil today to become the country with the second highest total number of Covid-29 cases.

***

Twelve states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Odisha, and Gujarat had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab had reported more than 61,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 15,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 26,276 (↑312); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 7,700 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,200 deaths, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 4,300 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat with more than 3,000 deaths each; Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan with over 1,100 deaths each; and Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 886 and 330 deaths each, and so on in that order.

