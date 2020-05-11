India reports record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases week before lifting lockdown

(TibetanReview.net, May11’20) – After three days of falling new Covid-19 cases, India reported its highest ever single-day increase on Apr 10 even as the government remained inclined to open the country’s economy and further relax lockdown restrictions after May 17. The government had projected 65,000 cases by May 15; but this has been exceeded a week earlier, noted indianexpress.com May 11.

On the positive side, the number of tests being carried out daily had greatly increased and the recovery rate stood at 31.14 per cent on May 11 morning, a significant improvement over 26.59 per cent registered last Sunday (May 3), ndtv.com May 11 cited the country’s Health Ministry as saying. No new case had been reported in 10 states over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was cited as saying.

***

India reported 4,213 new cases and 97 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of May 11 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 67,152 infections and 2,206 deaths, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health.

India is currently the country with the 14th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the pandemic.

With a total of 20,917 infected persons having recovered, 44,029 cases remain active.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 22,171 cases after 1,943 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Gujarat with 8,194 (+398) cases, Tamil Nadu with 7,204 (+669) cases, Delhi with 6,923 (+381) cases, Rajasthan with 3,814 (+106) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 3,614 (+0) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 3,467 (+94) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,980 (+50) cases, West Bengal with 1,939 (+153) cases, Punjab with 1,823 (+61) cases, and Telangana with 1,196 (+33) cases.

Besides Jammu & Kashmir had 861 (+25) cases, Karnataka had 848 (+54) cases, Haryana had 703 (+28) cases, Bihar had 696 (+105) cases, Kerala had 512 (+7) cases, Odisha had 377 (+83) cases, Chandigarh had 169 (+0) cases, Jharkhand had 157 (+1) cases, and Tripura had 150 (+16) cases.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Uttarakhand 68 (+1); Assam 63 (+0), Chattisgarh 59 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 55 (+5); Ladakh, 42 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); and Meghalaya 13 (+1).

Besides, Puducherry (9), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 832 (+53), followed by Gujarat 493 (+21), Madhya Pradesh 215 (+0), West Bengal 185 (+14), Rajasthan 107 (+1), Uttar Pradesh 74 (+0), Delhi 73 (+0), Tamil Nadu 47 (+3), Andhra Pradesh 45 (+1), Punjab 31 (+0), Karnataka 31 (+1), Telangana 30 (+0), Haryana 10 (+1), Jammu & Kashmir 9 (+0), Bihar 6 (+1), Kerala 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Odisha 3 (+1), Himachal Pradesh 2 (+0), Assam 2 (+0), and Chandigarh 2 (+0). Besides two states, namely Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

Alarmed by the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases due to the return of stranded migrant labourers, students and others, the government of Himachal Pradesh on May 10 decided to put those entering the state under institutional quarantine for 14 days, besides testing all those coming from red zones, reported tribuneindia.com May 10. Institutional quarantine would be followed by further 14-day home quarantine.

The report said a total of 52,763 people had returned to the state from different part of India.

The infection curve flattened till last week, but the sudden spike from 40 cases to 58 has come as a shocker for the state, the report said. The new cases were stated to be mainly among returnees.

The total number of the cases in the state stood at 58, including 8 in Kangra. However, after recoveries and shiftings out of state, 17 remain active.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged well past the four million mark to reach 4,116,767 with 282,872 deaths as of May 11 at 3:02:34 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 76,478 new cases and 3,3078 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 187 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,329,799), Spain (224,350), Russia (221,344), UK (220,449), Italy (219,070), France (177,094), Germany (171,879), Brazil (162,699), Turkey (138,657), Iran (107,60), China (84,010), Canada (70,091), Peru (67,307) and India (67,259).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (79,528), UK (31,930), Italy (30,560), Spain (26,621), France (26,383), Brazil (11,123), Belgium (8,707), Germany (7,569), Iran (6,640), Netherlands (5,459) Canada (4,991), China (4,637), Turkey (3,786), Mexico (3,465), Sweden (3,225) and India (2,212).

By Blogsdna