India reports slight decline in cases for 2nd day in its deadliest Covid-19 week

(TibetanReview.net, May03’21) – In the deadliest week yet of the Covid-19 pandemic, India recorded more than 26 lakh new cases and nearly 23,800 deaths in the past seven days, reported the timesofindia.com May 3. However, after hitting a peak of over 4 lakh on Apr 30, daily new cases have seen a slight decline for the second day.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 368,147 new Covid-19 cases and 3,417 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 3 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 19,925,604 cases and 218,959 deaths respectively.

A total of nearly 16.30 million (16,293,003 or 81.77%), had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.4 million (3,413,642, or 17.13% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.1%. The percentage figures have remained the same as on the day before.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 392,488, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 307,865, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 80,934.

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana, and Assam with big caseloads have reported slight daily declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (56,647), Karnataka (37,733), Kerala (31,959), Uttar Pradesh (30,857), Andhra Pradesh (23,920), Tamil Nadu (20,768), Delhi (20,394), Rajasthan (18,298), West Bengal (17,515), Bihar (13,534), Haryana (13,322), Gujarat (12,978), Madhya Pradesh (12,662), Chattisgarh (11,825), Odisha (8,015), Punjab (7,280), Telangana (5,695), Uttarakhand (5,606), Jharkhand (4,738), Jammu and Kashmir (3,571), Himachal Pradesh (2,453), Assam (2,385), Goa (2,030), and Puducherry (1,360).

Nine other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (860), Meghalaya (321), Manipur (256), Sikkim (230), Nagaland (216), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (159), and Ladakh (140), Tripura (134), and Arunachal Pradesh (102).

Twenty-seven states/Union Territories have reported 10 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (669), Delhi (407), Uttar Pradesh (288), Karnataka (217), Chattisgarh (199), Rajasthan (159), Punjab (157), Gujarat (153), Tamil Nadu (153), Haryana (145), Jharkhand (115), Bihar (97), Madhya Pradesh (94), West Bengal (92), Andhra Pradesh (83), Uttarakhand (71), Goa (52), Kerala (49), Telangana (47), Himachal Pradesh (44), Jammu and Kashmir (40), Assam (30), Puducherry (16), Odisha (14), Chandigarh (7), Manipur (5), and Meghalaya (5). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged at 2,528, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 3. Of the total number of cases, 1,725 had recovered, 745 were active, and 58 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 153 million (152,903,901) and the deaths over 3.2 million (3,203,494), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM.