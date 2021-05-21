India reports steady decline in daily new Covid-19 cases amid record fatality, Tibetan cases now total 4,013

(TibetanReview.net, May21’21) – India set another coronavirus milestone this week. On May 19, authorities announced the country had recorded more than 4,500 deaths from covid-19 for the prior 24 hours, setting a world record, reported The Washington Post May 20.

That number of deaths – higher than the previous record of 4,400 set in the United States on Jan 20 – comes as new cases appear to be declining in India, following days on end when new daily cases broke records in late April and early May, peaking at more than 414,000 on May 6, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the overall Covid-19 positivity rate continues to decline in India, holding out hope that the worst of the second wave is over with more districts reporting a progressive fall in positivity along with increased testing over the last three weeks, reported the timesofindia.com May 21.

Concerns remain, however, over the positivity rate remaining high in some states with 22 of them, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, reporting over 15% positivity, the report said, citing the country’s health ministry data.

The national-level daily positivity rate dropped to 13.4 % on May 19, even as more than 20.5 lakh samples – highest in a single day so far – were tested from across the country, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had fallen to 259,551 but the daily new deaths had increased to 4,209 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 21 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 26,031,991 cases and 291,331 deaths respectively. The number of daily new cases is the lowest in a month.

Total recoveries have improved to reach over 22.7 million (22,712,735, or 87.25%) while active cases have declined to reach over 3 million (3,027,925, or 11.63%). The case fatality rate had further increased to 1.12%

All but five of the 24 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Tamil Nadu (35,579), Kerala (30,491), Maharashtra (29,911), Karnataka (28,869), Andhra Pradesh (22,610), West Bengal (19,091), Odisha (11,498), Rajasthan (7,680), Uttar Pradesh (6,681), Assam (6,573), Haryana (6,457), Bihar (5,871), Punjab (5,469), Chattisgarh (5,212), Madhya Pradesh (4,952), Gujarat (4,773), Jammu and Kashmir (4,169), Telangana (3,660), Uttarakhand (3,658), Delhi (3,231), Himachal Pradesh (2,648), Jharkhand (2,056), Puducherry (1,957), Goa (1,582), and Meghalaya (1,183).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Tripura (863), Manipur (644), Chandigarh (404), Arunachal Pradesh (360), Nagaland (326), Mizoram (296), Lakshadweep (290), Sikkim (249), Ladakh (107), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (102).

Twenty-nine states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Karnataka (548), Tamil Nadu (397), Maharashtra (294), Uttar Pradesh (236), Delhi (233), Punjab (191), West Bengal (162), Uttarakhand (159), Haryana (129), Kerala (128), Rajasthan (127), Andhra Pradesh (114), Chattisgarh (113), Bihar (98), Madhya Pradesh (88), Assam (74), Jammu and Kashmir (67), Himachal Pradesh (66), Gujarat (64), Jharkhand (60), Goa (44), Puducherry (28), Odisha (25), Telangana (23), Manipur (11), Nagaland (11), Meghalaya (10), Chandigarh (10), and Sikkim (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or no death each.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased after three days by 503 to reach 4,013, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 21. Of the total number of cases, 2388 had recovered, 1,524 were active. A total of 13 more have died, taking the total fatality to 101.

Giving its 60th weekly briefing, the Covid-19 task force of the CTA has said May 20 that there had been 636 new cases and 18 deaths among Tibetans in India and Nepal due to the pandemic over the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 165 million (165,584,369) and the deaths over 3.43 million (3,431,904), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM.