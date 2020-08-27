India reports world’s third highest ever 24-hour fresh Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug27’20) – Reporting over 75,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in a span of 24 hours, India’s virus tally sprinted past 3.3 million on Aug 27 morning, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India’s latest caseload in the third-highest daily count recorded in any country in the world, after 78,427 cases on Jul 25 and 76,930 infections on Jul 17, both recorded in the US, noted timesofindia.com Aug 27, citing data compiled by ourworldindata.org.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 75,760 new cases and 1,023 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 27 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3310,234 cases and 60,472 deaths.

A total of 2,523,771, or 76.24%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 725,991, or 21.93% of the total. These were marginal deteriorations over the previous day’s figures. However, the case fatality rate had remained unchanged 1.83%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 75,760, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 56,013, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 19,747.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Nine states, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana had reported more than 114,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 56,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Puducherry had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (967 ↑0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 23,089 (↑295); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,800 deaths; Karnataka with more than 6,000 deaths. Delhi with over 4,300 deaths; Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with more than 3,100 deaths each; Gujarat, and West Bengal with more than 2,900 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with over 1,200 deaths each; and Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 992 and 219 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had risen to 135 (↑21) so far, of whom 55 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 27 morning. Several reports suggested that 30 residents of a Tibetan home for the elderly in Ladakh had been found to be Covid-19 positive.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 24,193,010 and the deaths 826,158, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58:16 PM on Aug 27, 2020.

