India seeing new rise in daily increases in Covid-19 cases?

(TibetanReview.net, Jun19’20) – The daily increases in the number of Covid-19 cases in India appears to have assumed a much steeper trajectory, with the country reporting more than 13,000 new cases on Jun 19 morning after registering a sharp increase to more than 12,000 in the preceding 24-hour period. The country has reported more than 10,000 new cases for the eighth day in a row.

India’s Ministry of Health reported 13,586 new cases in the past 24 hours as of Jun 19 at 8 AM and 336 new deaths during that period, taking their totals to 380,532 cases and 12,573 deaths.

A total of 204,711, or 53.79 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 163,248.

India has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Besides, India also has the third highest daily increase in cases after the US and Brazil.

***

The eight worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 120,504 cases after 3,752 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 52,334 (↑2,141) cases, Delhi with 49,979 (↑2,877) cases, Gujarat with 25,601 (↑508) cases, Uttar Pradesh 15,181 (↑583), Rajasthan 13,857 (↑315), West Bengal 12,735 (↑435), and Madhya Pradesh 11,426 (↑182).

Below them were 14 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Haryana 9,218 (↑386), Karnataka 7,944 (↑210), Andhra Pradesh 7,518 (↑447), Bihar 7,025 (↑83), Telangana 6,027 (↑352), Jammu & Kashmir 5,555 (↑149), Assam 4,777 (↑172), Odisha 4,512 (↑174), Punjab 3,615 (↑118), Kerala 2,794 (↑97), Uttarakhand 2,102 (↑79), Chattisgarh 1,946 (↑82), Jharkhand 1,920 (↑25), and Tripura 1,155 (↑20).

And then there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Goa 705 (↑49), Ladakh 687 (↑0), Manipur 606 (↑54), Himachal Pradesh 595 (↑26), Chandigarh 374 (↑6), Puducherry 271 (↑26), Nagaland 193 (↑0), Mizoram 130 (↑9), and Arunachal Pradesh 103 (↑4).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 70 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 (↑0), and Meghalaya 44 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 5,751 (↑100), followed by Delhi 1,969 (↑65), Gujarat 1,591 (↑31), Tamil Nadu 625 (↑49), West Bengal 518 (↑12), Madhya Pradesh 486 (↑4), Uttar Pradesh 465 (↑30), Rajasthan 323 (↑10), Telangana 195 (↑3), Haryana 134 (↑4), Karnataka 113 (↑12), Andhra Pradesh 92 (↑2), Punjab 83 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 71 (↑6), Bihar 44 (↑0), Uttarakhand 26 (↑0), Kerala 21 (↑1), Odisha 11(↑0), Chattisgarh 10 (↑0), Jharkhand 11 (↑1), Assam 9 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 8 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Seven States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged past the 8.5 million mark to reach 8,501,444 while a total of 454,230 had died as of Jun 19 at 2:03:17 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 139,206 new cases and 4,957 new deaths during the preceding 23 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (2,191,200), Brazil (978,142), Russia (568,292), India (380,532) … China (84,494).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (118,435), Brazil (47,748), UK (42,373), Italy (34,514), France (29,606), Spain (27,136), Mexico (19,747), India (12,573) … China (4,638).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

By Blogsdna