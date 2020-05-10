India seen set to lift lockdown after May 17 despite surging Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, May10’20) – Though Covid-19 cases are doubling at a faster pace into the first week of the third phase of the lockdown, the general sentiment in the government appears to be against rolling back the relaxations towards a gradual un-lockdown, reported the indianexpress.com May 19. The report said the nature of high-level meetings within the government and new advisories issued for Covid-19 management in the past fortnight testified to this likelihood.

“Though cases are increasing, the discussions in the system are about post-lockdown activities. Different ministries are planning required action points,” Indianexpress.com May 10 quoted a government source as saying.

Besides, the report also cited Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and member of the core team monitoring the pandemic in India, as saying that while ‘the dream is to have zero cases” “we’ll have to live with Covid-19 for quite some time.”

Centre is looking at gradually starting 25% of domestic flights post lockdown 3.0, timesofindia.com May 10 cited the Airport Authority of India chairman as saying.

India acted quickly on Coronavirus, but the pandemic will reach its peak in the country by July end, India.com May 9 cited World Health Organization (WHO)’s special Covid-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro as telling NDTV. He has said India will witness a sporadic rise in Covid-19 cases after the lockdown is lifted on May 18, but the outbreak will be contained in the coming months, he has added.

India’s health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan does not expect the situation in India to get as bad as that in developed countries. “Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days,” Zee News May 9 quoted him as saying.

***

India reported 3,277 cases and 128 deaths during the past 24 hours as of May 10 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 62,939 infections and 2,109 deaths, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health.

India is currently the country with the 14th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the pandemic.

With a total of 19,358 infected persons having recovered, 41,472 cases remain active.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 20,220 cases after 1,165 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Gujarat with 7,796 (+394) cases, Delhi with 6,542 (+224) cases, Tamil Nadu with 6,535 (+526) cases, Rajasthan with 3,708 (+129) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 3,614 (+273) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 3,373 (+159) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,930 (+43) cases, West Bengal with 1,786 (+108) cases, Punjab with 1,762 (+31) cases, and Telangana with 1,163 (+30) cases.

Besides Jammu & Kashmir had 836 (+13) cases, Karnataka 794 (+41) cases, Haryana 675 (+28) cases, Bihar 591 (+20) cases, Kerala 505 (+2) cases, Odisha 294 (+23) cases, Chandigarh 169 (+19) cases, Jharkhand 156 (+24) cases, and Tripura, 134 (+16) cases.

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Uttarakhand 67 (+4); Assam 63 (+4), Chattisgarh 59 (+0); Himachal Pradesh, 50 (+0); Ladakh, 42 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); and Meghalaya 12 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (9), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 779 (+48), followed by Gujarat 472 (+23), Madhya Pradesh 215 (+15), West Bengal 171 (+11), Rajasthan 106 (+5), Uttar Pradesh 74 (+8), Delhi 73 (+5), Andhra Pradesh 44 (+3), Tamil Nadu 44 (+4), Punjab 31 (+2), Karnataka 30 (+0), Telangana 30 (+1), Jammu & Kashmir 9 (+0), Haryana 9 (+1), Bihar 5 (+0), Kerala 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), HP 2 (+0), Odisha 2 (+0), Assam 2 (+1), and Chandigarh 2 (+1). Besides two states, namely Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 75 per cent of cases in the city were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, reported indianexpress.com May 10.

***

In Himachal Pradesh, the number of officially reported cumulative number of cases was shown to be 52, with 17 from Una, 10 From Chamba, 9 from Solan, 7 from Kangra, 4 from Hamirpur, 3 from Mandi. Of them 12 were reported to be active.

The latest newspaper reports put the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh at 55, including two drivers, each headed for Mandi and Kangra (Baijnath), and a 19-year-old woman in Kangra. These were apparently not yet included in the latest government tally.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past four million to reach 4,040,289 and the deaths 279,565 as of May 10 at 3:02:31 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 88,384 new cases and 4,498 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 187 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,309,541), Spain (223,578), Italy (218,268), UK (216,526), Russia (209,688), France (176,782), Germany (171,324), Brazil (156,061), Turkey (137,115), Iran (106,220), China (83,994), and Canada (68,918).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (78,794), UK (31,662), Italy (30,395), Spain (26,478), France (26,313), Brazil (10,656), Belgium (8,656), Germany (7,549), Iran (6,589), Netherlands (5,441) Canada (4,823), and China (4,637).

By Blogsdna