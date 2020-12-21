5.4 C
India sees steepest weekly decline in Covid-19 cases

By tibetanreview
0
12
Covid-19 infections and deaths in India have continued to fall for 14 weeks. (Photo courtesy: Michigan University)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec21’20) – Covid-19 infections and deaths in India have continued to fall for 14 weeks after the pandemic had peaked on Sep 17, with cases this week registering a 17.3% decline over the previous seven days, making it the steepest weekly drop so far in percentage terms, reported the timesofindia.com Dec 21.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 24,337 new cases and 333 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 21 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,055,560 cases and 145,810 deaths. The number of fresh infections was 8.5% less than that on the day before.

A total of 9,606,111, or 95.53%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 303,639, or 3.02% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 24,337, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 25,709, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 1,705.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the fourth day at 1,392 (↑0), of whom 133 were active, 1,224 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 21.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 76,895,589 and the deaths 1,694,715, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:58 PM on Dec 21, 2020.

tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

