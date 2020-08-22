India set to be third country with over 3 million Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug22’20) – India was set to become the third country with more than 3 million Covid-19 infections, Joining the USA and Brazil, as it reported yet another huge daily caseload on Aug 22 morning.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 69,878 new cases and 945 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 22 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,975,701 cases and 55,794 deaths.

A total of 2,222,577, or 74.69%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 697,330, or 23.43% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.87%. These were improvements over the previous day’s numbers.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 69,878, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 63,631, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 6,247.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Nine states, namely Maharashtra (657,450↑14,161), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana (101,865 (↑2474) had reported more than 101,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa had reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 12 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,200 cases each, namely Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (903↑8).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 21,698 (↑339); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,300 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,200 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with more than 3000 deaths; Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,600 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,100 deaths; and Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 991 and 180 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 94 (↑0) so far, of whom 14 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 22 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 22,984,824 and the deaths 800,000, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 6:58:02 PM on Aug 22, 2020.

