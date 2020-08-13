India surges past the UK to report fourth highest Covid-19 deaths globally

(TibetanReview.net, Aug13’20) – India has just surged past the UK to become the country with the fourth highest number of Covid-19 deaths while also reporting its highest ever number of daily new cases on Aug 13 morning.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 66,999 new cases – the highest ever number thus far – and 942 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 13 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,396,637 cases and 47,033 deaths.

A total of 1,695,982, or 70.77 %, have recovered, so that the number of active cases was 653,622, or 27.27% of the total. The fatality rate has dropped to 1.96%.

This is the 15th consecutive day the number of daily new cases in India has increased by more than 50,000.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 66,999, is more than the daily number of those who have recovered, at 56,383, which means a further increase in the number of active cases.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is now the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths, having just overtaken the UK. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Seven states, namely Maharashtra (548,313↑12,712), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal (104,326↑2936) have reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, have reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there are 12 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Meghalaya in that order.

Finally, there are two other states with less than 1,000 cases each, namely Sikkim and Mizoram (649↑1) in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also has the most number of deaths at 18,650 (↑344); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 5,000 deaths; Delhi with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 3,000 deaths; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,000 deaths; Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Chattisgarh with between 822 and 109 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 86 (↑0) so far, of whom 18 were active, 66 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 13 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 20,637,374 and the deaths 749,656, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:13:21 PM on Aug 13, 2020.

By Blogsdna