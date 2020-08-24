India tops the world in fresh daily Covid-19 cases, but overall data seen to show improvements

(TibetanReview.net, Aug24’20) – India now has the highest daily new Covid-19 infections as its total number of cases has crossed the 3.1 million mark. However, the situation is seen as improving given the country’s huge population and in terms of its continuously rising rate of recovery and falling rates of active cases and fatality.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 61,408 new cases and 836 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 24 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,106,348 cases and 57,542 deaths.

A total of 2,338,035, or 75.27%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 710,771, or 22.88% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.85%. These were, as before, improvements over the previous day’s numbers.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 61,408, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 57,469, which meant an increase in the number of active cases by 3,939.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Nine states, namely Maharashtra (821,388 ↑10,441), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana (106,091 ↑1842) had reported more than 106,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 53,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Puducherry had reported more than 10,500 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (918 ↑1).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 22,253 (↑258); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,500 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal with more than 2,700 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with over 1,000 deaths; and Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 955 and 197 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 94 (↑0) so far, of whom 14 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 24 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 23,443,978 and the deaths 894,011, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57:58 PM on Aug 24, 2020.

