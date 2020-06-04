Indian chief minister cautions Nepal against China’s Tibet-trap

(TibetanReview.net, Jun04’20) – Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has on Jun 3 cautioned Nepal against meeting Tibet’s fate by acting at China’s behest on its boundary issue with India.

“India and Nepal have age-old relations which cannot be severed by altering boundaries. In fact, the two countries have one atma (soul) and are culturally strong due to their link. The Nepalese government should take a decision keeping in mind our history and culture. We are two bodies but the soul is one,” the dailypioneer.com Jun 4 quoted Yogi as saying to a select group of journalists in the state capital Lucknow.

He was referring to the tabling of a constitution amendment bill by the Nepalese government on May 31, which included some Indian territories in Uttarakhand state in its map.

This followed India’s opening of a new route for its pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash in western Tibet which Nepal alleged was built on its territory. India denied it, saying the new road simply followed an existing route.

India has already made it clear that it would not accept any “artificial enlargement of territorial claims” by Nepal.

Nepal’s current communist front led government has strong leaning towards China and its ambassador recently played a decisive role in settling factional differences within the front which threatened the position of Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli. Oli recently claimed that the Covid-19 infection coming from India was more toxic than that coming from China.

Yogi Adityanath is the Mahant (Chief priest or head of temple) of Gorakshpeeth in Gorakhpur. He has a strong following in Nepal too, the report noted.

It added that during the Yogi regime, a bus service was started between Lord Ram’s birthplace in India of Ayodhya and Janakpur, the birth place in Nepal of Sita.

By Blogsdna