India’s Aug’20 Covid-19 cases nearly equal to all previous months’ infections.

(TibetanReview.net, Aug28’20) – India, which is now the country with the world’s highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases, reported yet another record new number of infections even as it continued to claim to have better figures than most other countries in terms of the numbers of recoveries and deaths as percentages of totals.

According to the timesofindia.com Aug 28, the total number of infections that have been reported in India so far in August was nearly equal to the number of cases recorded in all previous months put together.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 77,266 new cases and 1,057 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 28 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,387,500 cases and 61,529 deaths.

A total of 2,583,948, or 76.28%, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 742,023, or 21.90% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.82%. These were marginal improvements over the previous day’s figures.

However, the latest daily number of new cases, at 77,266, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 60,177, which meant a significant increase in the number of active cases by 17,089.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

***

Nine states, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana had reported more than 117,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 58,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, and Tripura, had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 10 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,500 cases each, namely, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (974 ↑7).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 23,444 (↑355); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,900 deaths; Karnataka with more than 5,200 deaths. Delhi with over 4,300 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 3,000 deaths each; Gujarat and with more than 2,900 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan with over 1,000 deaths each; and Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Chattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, with between 799 and 228 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had risen to 135 (↑0) so far, of whom 55 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 28 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 24,478,646 and the deaths 832,144, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:58:13 PM on Aug 28, 2020.

