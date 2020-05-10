India’s Covid-19 cases touch nearly 60,000, nation to learn to live with the virus

(TibetanReview.net, May09’20) – The good news is that 216 districts in India have not reported any Covid-19 cases till now, 42 have not registered any infection in the last 28 days, and 29 have not recorded any case in the last 21 days, according to India’s health ministry cited by tribuneindia.com and others May 8. A further good news is that the recovery rate from the disease has improved to 29.36%, compared to around 13% in the middle of April, timesofindia.com May 9 cited the ministry as saying.

The not so good news is that “we have to learn to live with the virus,” timesofindia.com May 8 quoted the ministry as saying, urging people to make Covid-19 prevention guidelines a part of their lives as a behavioural change amid easing of lockdown restrictions and migrant labourers returning home.

The bad news is that the number of daily new cases now continue to be high, with well above 3,000 cases having been reported on each of the four of last five days, taking the cumulative total to nearly 60,000.

The country reported 3,320 new cases and 95 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of May 9 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking their totals to 59,662 infections and 1,981 deaths, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health.

India is currently the country with the 14th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 17th highest number of deaths from the pandemic.

With a total of 17,847 infected persons having recovered, 39,834 cases remain active.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 19,063 cases after 1,089 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Gujarat with 7,402 (+390) cases, Delhi with 6,318 (+338) cases, Tamil Nadu with 6,009 (+600) cases, Rajasthan with 3,579 (+152) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 3,341 (+89) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 3,214 (+143) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,887 (+40) cases, Punjab with 1,731 (+87) cases, West Bengal with 1,678 (+130) cases, Telangana with 1,133 (+10) cases, Jammu & Kashmir with 823 (+30) cases, Karnataka with 753 (+48) cases, Haryana with 647 (+22) cases, Bihar with 571 (+21) cases, Kerala with 503 (+0) cases, Odisha, 271 (+52), Chandigarh, 150 (+15), Jharkhand, 132 (+0), and Tripura, 118 (+53).

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Uttarakhand, 63 (+2); Chattisgarh, 59 (+0), Assam, 59 (+5); Himachal Pradesh, 50 (+4); Ladakh, 42 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); and Meghalaya 12 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (9), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), And Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 731 (+37), followed by Gujarat, 449 (+24); Madhya Pradesh, 200 (+7); Bengal,160 (+9); Rajasthan, 101 (+4); Delhi, 68 (+2); Uttar Pradesh, 66 (+4); West Andhra Pradesh, 41 (+3); Tamil Nadu 40 (+3); Karnataka, 30 (+0); Telangana, 29 (+0); Punjab, 29 (+1); Jammu & Kashmir, 9 (+0); Haryana, 8 (+1); Bihar 5 (+0); Kerala, 4 (+0); and Jharkhand, 3 (+0) HP, 2 (+0); and Odisha, 2 (+0). Besides four states, namely Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



In Delhi, though the number of Covid-19 cases has risen sharply, no new containment zones were created since April 30, reported the timesofindia.com May 8.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached 3,951,905 and the deaths 275,067 as of May 9 at 2:02:33 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 90,208 new cases and 5,200 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 187 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,283,929), Spain (222,857) Italy (217,185), UK (212,629), Russia (198,676), France (176,202), Germany (170,588), Brazil (146,894), Turkey (135,569), Iran (104,691), and China (83,976).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (77,180), UK (31,316), Italy (30,201), Spain (26,299), France (26,233), Brazil (10,017), Belgium (8,521), Germany (7,510), Iran (6,541), Netherlands (5,377) and Canada (4,697), and China (4,637).

By Blogsdna