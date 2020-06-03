India’s Covid-19 cases ‘very far away’ from peaking: Expert

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’20) – The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in India keeps increasing with new daily highs being reported almost every other day. However, the country is still far from reaching the Covid-19 peak, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expert Dr Nivedita Gupta has said during a joint briefing of the ICMR and Ministry of Health on Jun 2.

“We are very far away from the peak. Our preventive measures have been very effective. We are in a much better position vis-a-vis other countries and you will see the data soon,” indianexpress.com Jun 3 quoted Dr Gupta as saying.

While the number of novel Coronavirus cases in the country has been rising steadily, between eight and nine thousand a day these days, the growth rate has been coming down, nationally as well as in most of the states with major caseloads, said another indianexpress.com report Jun 3.

It said that one of the main reasons for the decline in growth at the national level was the fact that Maharashtra, which accounted for more than a third of all cases in India, had been slowing down for more than two weeks now.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the grim 200,000 mark as it reported yet another daily high of 8,909 cases during the past 24 hours as of Jun 3 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the total to 207,615. The country also reported 217 new deaths, another daily record, during that 24-hour period, taking the total to 5,815 deaths.

With a total of 100,303 recoveries, the country now has 101,497 active cases.

India is currently the country with the 7th most number of cumulative cases and 13th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The four worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 72,300 cases after 2287 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 24,586 (↑1091) cases, Delhi with 22,132 (↑1298) cases, and Gujarat with 17,617 (↑417) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 9,373 (↑393), Madhya Pradesh 8,420 (↑137), Uttar Pradesh 8,361 (↑286), West Bengal 6,168 (↑396), Bihar 4,155 (↑229), Andhra Pradesh 3,899 (↑115), Karnataka 3,796 (↑388), Telangana 2,891 (↑99), Jammu & Kashmir 2,718 (↑117), Haryana 2,652 (↑296), Punjab 2,342 (↑41), Odisha 2,245 (↑141), Assam 1,513 (↑123), Kerala 1,412 (↑86), and Uttarakhand 1,043 (↑85).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Jharkhand 712 (↑53), Chattisgarh 564 (↑179), Tripura 468 (↑48), Himachal Pradesh 345 (↑5), and Chandigarh 301 (↑7).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Manipur 89 (↑6), Puducherry 82 (↑8), Ladakh, 817 (↑4), Goa 79 (↑8), Nagaland 49 (↑6), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 27 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 22 (↑0), Mizoram 13 (↑12), Dadra Nagar Haveli 4 (↑1), Sikkim 1 (↑0), and.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,465 (↑103), followed by Gujarat 1,092 (↑29), Delhi 556 (↑33), Madhya Pradesh 364 (↑6), West Bengal 335 (↑10), Uttar Pradesh 222 (↑5), Rajasthan 203 (↑5), Tamil Nadu 197 (↑13), Telangana 92 (↑4), Andhra Pradesh 64 (↑0), Karnataka 52 (↑0), Punjab 46 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 33 (↑2), ), Bihar 24 ↑0), Haryana 23 (↑2), Kerala 11 (↑1), Odisha 7 (↑0), Uttarakhand 7 (↑1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑1), Jharkhand 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 ((↑1) and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged close to the 6.4 million mark to reach 6,395,328 while a total of 380,580 had died as of Jun 03 at 2:03:10 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were record 121,192 new cases and 4,869 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,831,821), Brazil (555,383), Russia (431,715), UK (279,392), Spain (239,932), Italy (233,515), India (208,252), France (188,450), Germany (184,097), and Peru (170,039).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (106,181), UK (39,452), Italy (33,530), Brazil (31,199), France (28,943), Spain (27,127), Mexico (10,637), Belgium (9,505), Germany (8,576), Iran (7,942), Canada (7,477), Netherlands (5,986), India (5,833), Russia (5,208), and China (4,638).

